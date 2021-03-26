Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Austrian Schönbrunn Palace is one of the most important and ancient palaces in the world. It gained its fame from its lush gardens and the most beautiful and rare plants in it. It was also known that it inspired musicians, including Beethoven and Mozart. Building this gigantic palace was not easy, rather it went through a series of stages that made it one of the most beautiful palaces in Austria and Europe, as construction began in 1638 by order of Tsarist Eleonora Gonzaga, but it was soon destroyed in 1683 during the Turkish siege of Vienna.

After four years of siege, the palace was revived again, when the architect Johann von Erlach received permission from Tsar Leopold I to complete it, and Ehrlach was the most famous architect of his time, and it was completed in the eighteenth century, specifically in 1743 AD, to become an architectural masterpiece that resists time.

1,400 unknown rooms

The palace consists of 1445 rooms, visitors cannot wander around and discover all of its secrets, only 45 rooms can be viewed and enjoy their artistic engravings, as well as the gardens surrounding the rooms and the inner courtyard.

Maria Theresa

After the completion of the palace construction, the most famous empress in Austria lived among its walls, Maria Teresa, who was the mother of 16 children, all of whom lived in the palace until the last of them passed away in 1916.

The Empress and her successors did not find the rulers of Austria better than Schönbrunn to hold parties on summer nights, until it was called the Palace of Enjoyment.

Historical witness

Since the reign of Maria Theresa, the palace in its current form, which extends over an area of ​​160 hectares, became the summer residence of the emperors of Austria, until in 1996 UNESCO considered it a World Heritage site, due to the historical events it witnessed.

The most famous of these events was when Vienna was the center of European diplomacy, and in this place the European rulers signed the document of the Vienna Conference in 1814, when Europe rejected the domination of Napoleon and France over the reins of affairs in Europe, so the palace was a witness to this event and the memorable situations that followed.

Beethoven and Mozart

The musician Mozart left an immortal memory in the palace when he performed a concert at the age of sixteen in the room of mirrors, which is one of the most famous rooms of the palace, and is located next to the drawing room allocated by the palace designer for Empress Maria Theresa and her 16 children to listen to painting.

And just as Mozart excelled in the room of mirrors, the musician inspired Pthofen a large part of his famous piece, Fidelio between the corners of the historic palace, and wrote it while he toured the Palace of Enjoyment, so that the piece lived until now and enjoyed by millions.

Lucky animals

Some animals with good luck were chosen to live in the oldest zoo in the world in the palace, and this zoo is still receiving visitors until now, and its animals are very much interested in, and the oldest park in the world extends over an area of ​​16 hectares.

Republic of Austria

Many halls and rooms in the palace, every place witnessed artistic parties and memorable nights, as that night was the most famous in the history of Austria and in the reception hall known as the Blue Salon, where Austria transformed from a royal state to a republic, when the last emperors of Austria signed a document giving up Throne.

On this historic day the ownership of Schönbrunn Palace passed to the Austrian Republic, and it remains so today.