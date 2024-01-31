The Viennese composer Arnold Schönberg started a musical revolution a century ago and critics took part. “If this way of making music is ever accepted, I hope that death will free me from hearing it” (The New York Times, 1913). “Fifteen brave musicians presented us the Schoenberg Chamber Symphonywhich, without a doubt, would deserve the title of 'Chamber-of-Horrors Symphony'” (Signal, Berlin, 1913). “All interpretations of his works in Austria and Germany have caused riots, police charges, hospitalizations of the wounded and corpses in the morgue” (Paris-Midi, 1913). “A respectful and well-intentioned audience started laughing instantly” (The Boston Post, 1914). “The name Schönberg, as far as the British public is concerned, means nothing but rubbish” (Musical TimesLondon, 1930).

The critics were collected some time ago by the composer Nicolas Slonimsky, but read aloud today in the Vienna museum that treasures Schönberg's artistic legacy (protected by UNESCO) and before one of the greatest experts on his work, Therese Muxeneder, they still sound. louder. “They were witnessing a musical revolution in which there was no gray scale. With Schönberg everything was black or white. “What classical music concert could provoke such altercations today?” says Muxeneder, pointing to a display case with the original program from March 31, 1913. That day in the golden hall of the Musikverein, the musical temple that hosts the illustrious New Year's concert and where the audience barely dares to clap their hands when the bars of the song sound Radetzky March, the concert was canceled before the fifth piece, Mahler's, was played. When Schönberg, who was conducting the orchestra, attacked the score of one of his disciples, Alban Berg, the booing and brawling and slapping began between supporters and detractors of the avant-garde. The cerebral composer Anton Webern shouted from his box to the stalls: “Out with the rabble!” He Skandalkonzert (the scandal concert) ended in the police station and with a fight between four spectators in court. The critic of Paris-Midi He hyperbolized, but he knew what he was talking about.

More information

On the occasion of a shared anniversary, the 150th anniversary of the births of Schönberg and Karl Kraus, Therese Muxeneder presents at the Arnold Schönberg Center a brilliant exhibition where he explores the common cause of these two intellectuals against the established order. Kraus was the literary guru of the pioneering composer of atonality and dodecaphonism. “I have learned a lot from you,” Schönberg confessed in a letter, “perhaps more than one should learn if one wishes to preserve one's identity.” […]. His style has taught me to write and almost to think.”

Karl Kraus edited and wrote the magazine almost alone Die Fackel (La Antorcha) between 1899 and 1936. It published 22,578 pages in a total of 922 issues that established themselves as a circle of force of intellectual subversion. Beyond Offenbach and the distraction of operettas, he passed on music, he did not appreciate atonal experimentalism nor did he attend concerts, but in his study he kept in a privileged place the self-portrait of Schönberg that the composer himself had sent him. And above all he used his caustic prose as the musician's ally: a month after the Skandalkonzertwrote in Die Fackel a scathing attack on the Viennese press for “finally falling below the level that made it despicable for so long” in its defense of the rioters.

The relationship never reached friendship. Schönberg, however, was not only encouraged to write essays, theoretical reflections and aphorisms, but also influenced his compositions. His voice, literally: to compose his atonal piece Pierrot Lunaire (described by New York critics as the latest in musical cacophony and anarchy), was inspired by Kraus's powerful baritone timbre as a tool of artistic expression. The editor scheduled recitals of texts chosen to launch his magazine, where the satire was amplified as in a Wagnerian cabaret thanks to his vocal registers.

View of the exhibition 'Arnold Schönberg & Karl Kraus', at the Arnold Schönberg Center in Vienna. Hertha Hurnaus

For a Viennese artist it was almost impossible to escape the seductive influence of Die Fackel. Schönberg's appeal to the avant-garde is documented in oil on canvas: he was portrayed by contemporary painters in three different decades, Richard Gerstl (1905), Max Oppenheimer (1909), Egon Schiele (1917) and Oskar Kokoschka (1924). In the exhibition, which welcomes the visitor with the original death masks of the protagonists, several canvases by the composer, who also experimented with painting, are on display.

On another wall hang the lithographs that Oskar Kokoschka, a good friend of both, made to illustrate Kraus's essay, the chinese wallpublished in Die Fackel in 1909. Shown are scores, letters from Alma Mahler and memorabilia, such as Schönberg's small telephone book (Kraus's telephone number was 7857) or the document of his reconversion to Judaism in Paris, with the signature of the painter Marc Chagall as a witness. In 1933 he rehearsed a satirical composition to ridicule Hitler, the orchestral variations of Horst-Wessel-Lied, the anthem of the Nazi Party. “He was a visionary,” says Muxeneder. “In his manifesto A four-point program for Jewswhich was preceded by an intensive study of the Hebrew population in Europe, Schönberg predicted the genocide of European Jews in 1938.

He took refuge in Los Angeles, California, where news of the death of Kraus and his disciples Alban Berg and Anton Webern, with whom he formed the Second Vienna School, reached him as if in a funeral procession. Webern's case was dramatic. He was shot by an American soldier in Salzburg during the Allied occupation in 1945, when the war had already ended. A patrol was chasing a black market dealer, came across the musician and in the confusion of the night a soldier shot him.

He coincided in Californian exile with Thomas Mann, who was inspired by Schönberg's twelve-tone technique to write his novel Doctor Faustus. The writer trembled with the possibility that the composer would sue him and demand intellectual property rights. The resemblance was too real, except for the detail that his character suffered from syphilis.

Like Kraus, Schönberg displayed a framed portrait of his colleague, who is now in Vienna, in his Los Angeles studio. An oil painting painted four decades earlier by the composer, which he titled Satire (Karl Kraus).

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_