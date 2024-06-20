Handelsblatt: Scholz wanted to conclude a secret deal with the United States on Nord Stream 2

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, while still Minister of Finance, wanted to conclude a secret deal with the United States in order to prevent Washington’s sanctions against the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The newspaper reports this with reference to secret documents of the German government. Handelsblatt.

“In the summer of 2020, Scholz proposed to then US President Donald Trump to invest 1 billion euros from the German budget in the construction of liquefied natural gas regasification terminals on the North German coast. The condition for this was the lifting of sanctions against the gas pipeline,” the publication notes.

The authors of the material added that the Trump administration rudely rejected the proposal, calling it “garbage.”

On June 7, it became known that Angela Merkel, as Federal Chancellor of Germany, knew about Russia’s plans to take actions aimed at launching the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as about alleged restrictions on energy supplies to Europe. It is noted that during government meetings on these issues, Merkel defended Gazprom’s pricing policy and also called for “not looking for simple explanations for high gas prices.”