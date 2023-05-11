Home page politics

The federal-state meeting on refugee policy subsequently caused criticism. One agreement in particular is in focus.

Berlin/Munich – The refugee summit is over, the criticism follows just a day later. Both the municipalities and the opposition object to the results of the federal-state meeting – and even some Greens. An overview of the reactions.

Refugee summit on May 10, 2023: These are the results In the first four months of 2023, 101,981 asylum applications were made in Germany. According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf), this corresponds to an increase of 78 percent compared to the previous year. The municipalities sounded the alarm. The federal and state governments came together on Wednesday under the leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Ultimately, however, many questions remained unanswered. In a negotiation paper for further federal-state conferences on June 23rd and November 23rd Results of the refugee summit. These include, for example: a special representative of the federal government, one billion euros in emergency aid for the municipalities, and an accelerated asylum procedure. See also President Joe Biden visited Uvalde after the massacre at the elementary school last Tuesday

Criticism of Scholz’ refugee summit – “great disappointment” in the municipalities

The municipalities were particularly bothered by the fact that there was no long-term regulation of financing issues. The future breakdown of the costs for refugee care is not to be decided until November for the year 2024. For Gerd Landsberg, General Manager of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, this comes “far too late and is met with great disappointment by the municipalities,” as he puts it Rheinische Post said.

“The districts cannot really be satisfied with a postponement of urgent problems,” said the President of the German District Association, Reinhard Sager spark-Newspapers. Approval comes from the CDU and CSU, SPD and the Greens.

Söder criticizes Scholz: “Government that little understands the concerns of the municipalities”

Meanwhile, Andrea Lindholz described the federal-state meeting on refugee policy as a “summit of missed opportunities”. In the rbb24 Inforadio, the CSU politician said that one billion more was “a small sign”. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder described the sum as “just a drop in the ocean.” He told the dpa news agency that it was not enough for the municipalities and demanded: “The traffic light urgently needs to be increased.”

Too much time will now be lost with decisions in November. “Countries are demanding a breathing system. If more people come, the burden is higher, so the financial efforts must also be greater – and vice versa.” However, the CSU boss was not particularly optimistic about better solutions. “Yesterday we saw a federal government that little understands the concerns of the municipalities,” he added.

Union becomes clear after refugee summit – Merz warns of “migration crisis”

Lindholz looks similar. The politician lacked “real solutions” in terms of planning security in financing and reducing the influx of irregular migration, she continued on ARD. She called on the federal government to equip the municipalities in such a way that they could solve the problems on site.

If we don’t bring about the integration efforts of the people who have already come to us, then in the foreseeable future we will have a lot of explosives here in our country, social explosives, and that has to be tackled first and foremost.

Union parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz even warned: “Without effective border protection, pressure on the countries of origin and a real repatriation offensive, Germany would slide into a new migration crisis.” That’s what the CDU leader said spark-Newspapers. He called the results of the refugee summit “disappointing”. Scholz is playing for time and wants to sit out the problems until November. The situation for helpers, district administrators and refugees is becoming increasingly difficult.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at the press conference after the refugee summit © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Refugee summit: Rhein calls for “more consistency with regard to irregular migration” and “broad heart”

Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) insisted on further steps. It is gratifying that the federal government “wants to control and limit migration in the future. We need a big heart for those in need and at the same time more consistency in dealing with irregular migration,” he emphasized, adding: “Unfortunately, the federal government has not agreed to immediately return to the per capita calculation required by the federal states.” It has to go back The following applies: “The more refugees come, the more money the federal government will have to pay in the future.” Such a system, “which reacts to changing refugee numbers”, also demanded the Saarland Prime Minister Anke Rehlinger (SPD).

According to Rhein, all 16 countries agreed “to stick to a four-pillar model – which they believe has proven itself until 2021 – which includes full reimbursement of the costs of accommodation and heating for refugees”. The constant haggling here must finally come to an end.

After refugee summit: Greens join in criticism – “Crosses all red lines”

Critical tones were also announced by the Greens. “The result of the Prime Ministers’ Conference exceeds all the red lines that I can imagine as a Green MP,” said Karoline Otte Süddeutsche Zeitung. “The MPK resolution aims to massively curtail the rights of refugees. The fundamental right to asylum would then be history.” She is alluding to the tightening of deportation practices and stricter measures against illegal migration.

Green leader Omid Nouripour also partly criticized the results of the refugee summit. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa

“Anyone who climbs from summit to summit has no ground under their feet,” admitted Green Party leader Omid Nouripour in ARD’s “Morgenmagazin”. He understands those who are demanding “long-term solutions”. It is “foreseeable” that the burden “is not so high because of the number of refugees arriving” but because of the “duration of the task,” said Nouripour.

Therefore, the federal states and municipalities would also have to “receive permanent financial support from the federal government”. The municipalities are “really at the limit”, they need “help quickly”. In this context, he emphasized: “Beyond all other discussions, the point was that money is now flowing. And it succeeded.” The general criticism will probably last longer – similar to the discussions about the “best man affair”. (mbr with dpa)