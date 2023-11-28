Bild: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s rating falls to seventeenth place

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s rating fell to seventeenth place. About it reports Bild newspaper citing data from a sociological survey by the INSA Institute.

“No chancellor has been so bad – according to INSA polls. The Germans are dissatisfied with the government, especially blaming the chancellor for this,” the publication quotes sociologist and INSA founder Hermann Binkert.

According to the data obtained, Scholz’s rating has dropped from 13th to 17th place over the past week, whereas at the beginning of his tenure as chancellor he was in second place.

Earlier, analysts from the public opinion research institute Forsa found that about 70 percent of Germans believe that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not coping with the crisis in the country.