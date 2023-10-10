Focus: Scholz’s coalition suffered catastrophic defeats in Bavaria and Hesse

In Germany’s largest federal states of Bavaria and Hesse, elections to the local parliament were held, in which

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) achieved record low results. About it stated Focus edition.

Bavaria and Hesse are the largest and most prosperous federal states in Germany, home to about a quarter of German voters. There are 16 federal states in Germany, each of which has a parliament (in most regions they are called Landtag). Based on the results of elections, which are held every few years, a regional government is formed.

In both federal states, victories were won by conservatives from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), whose candidates already led regional governments. However, as the publication notes, the point is not that the current regional heads won, but how exactly the parties included in the region lost. “traffic light coalition”.

For them it was not a defeat, but a disaster Ulrich ReitzFocus correspondent

The ruling party lost to the conservatives and far-right in Bavaria and Hesse

The CSU won in Bavaria – according to preliminary estimates, it received about 37 percent of the votes. But Scholz’s SPD scored only 8 percent in Bavaria – the lowest result in history. One of its coalition partners, the Green Party, gained about 15 percent, while another, the Free Democratic Party of Germany (FDP), failed to cross the threshold to enter the state parliament.

In Hesse, the results of the Traffic Light parties were slightly better: the SPD and the Greens each received 15 percent of the votes, and the FDP approached the 5 percent threshold for entering the Landtag. The victorious CDU received about 34.6 percent.

CSU leader and Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder, along with other leading candidates in the Bavarian elections, participates in a televised debate in Munich, Germany, October 8, 2023 Photo: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

The final election results have not yet been published, but according to preliminary results, all parties that are members of the ruling coalition received several percent fewer votes than in the last elections in 2018. Despite the fact that in numerical terms the SPD’s result in Hesse is better than in Bavaria, it is the most offensive for the party, notes Politico.

Previously, the Social Democrats showed quite strong results in this region and repeatedly headed the government

Moreover, the Traffic Light Coalition lost not only to the conservatives from the CDU/CSU, but also to the center-right Free Voters in Bavaria, and in Hesse to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which received 18.4 percent of the vote.

At the same time, there is no talk that the past elections could deprive Scholz of his position in the federal government of the country: the voting concerned only seats in the Landtags of Bavaria and Hesse. However, painful defeats in these regions signal a loss of voter support not only for the SPD, but for the entire coalition.

An error in selecting a candidate led to poor results

Not least of all, the low results of the ruling coalition are dictated by the specifics of those federal lands where the elections were held, noted Artem Sokolov, Candidate of Historical Sciences and researcher at the Center for European Studies at the IMI MGIMO University of the Russian Foreign Ministry. So, according to him, it would be strange to expect that the Social Democrats will be able to compete on equal terms with the CSU in Bavaria. “The result that the SPD showed here is not so bad, and it would hardly be worth expecting more here,” the specialist noted in an interview with Lenta.ru.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, SPD co-leaders Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken, and leading candidate for the European Parliament elections Katharina Barley at a party event in Berlin, Germany, September 25, 2023 Photo: Lisi Niesner / Reuters

And in Hesse, the reason for the disappointing results for the party could have been an error in choosing a candidate – the Minister of the Interior Nancy Feather, which is often criticized by voters. According to Sokolov, the nomination of a current member of the Cabinet of Ministers for land elections is an uncharacteristic phenomenon for German politics. Feser often had to “change register”: either acting as head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or as a candidate for the post of head of Hesse, which took up the energy and time of her election headquarters. In many ways, this unsuccessful approach predetermined the poor results of the Social Democrats.

How notes Politico, amid the failure in Hesse, there are suggestions that Feser may lose his government post.

The German Chancellor was accused of being out of touch with the people

An important role in the state elections was played by the general decline in support for Olaf Scholz’s party and the ruling coalition as a whole.

See also Julián Álvarez comes back against Liverpool and puts pressure on Arsenal 17% voters support the SPD

The highest result, according to the same survey Bild, the CDU/CSU has 27 percent, followed by the AfD with 22 percent, then the SPD, and then the Greens with 14 percent. The third member of the “traffic light coalition”, the FDP, enjoys the support of only 6 percent of respondents.

How notes Focus, what irritates voters the most is the difference between the words and actions of the German government.

It was not the people who did not understand the chancellor, but the chancellor who did not understand the people Ulrich ReitzFocus correspondent

The ruling coalition will not dare to dissolve and early elections

How writes Focus, after such a “vote of no confidence”, the ruling coalition needs to abandon its arrogance, carry out a “ruthless inventory” and restart its work if it wants to retain its mandate.

At the same time, the authors of the article doubt that coalition partners will be able to find ways to cooperate due to distrust of each other. “Neither of them still trusts the other, and this is the real reason for the endless quarrels. And there are not fewer of them, but more of them,” the material says.

Related materials:

Artem Sokolov agreed that a large number of contradictions have accumulated between members of the ruling coalition. “But there is also an awareness that as long as these parties lead the ruling coalition, they have more resources, more opportunities to influence the situation both in Germany and in the parties themselves than if they decided to dissolve the coalition and announce new elections,” – the specialist emphasized. He also recalled that at this stage all the “Traffic Light” parties have too modest ratings to claim success in the new election campaign.