Bloomberg: Scholz’s party lost in Berlin elections for the first time since 1999

The Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost the election to the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in the regional elections in Berlin for the first time since 1999. This is reported Bloomberg.

It is noted that the CDU was the strongest faction with 27.5 percent of support from voters compared to 2021. Union 90/The Greens, in turn, scored 18.5 percent, up from 19 percent in 2021.

The CDU won the regional elections in Berlin with 40 percent of the vote. As noted by the agency, if SPD mayor Franziska Ghiffi fails to stay in power, Bettina Jarash, the main Berlin MP from the Greens, can replace her.

In January, it was reported that the Social Democratic Party of Germany plans to review its foreign policy, in particular towards Russia. Also, the text of the strategy indicates that Berlin has relied too long on a cooperative future with Russia.