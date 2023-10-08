Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/10/2023 – 17:27

Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens that make up the Olaf Scholz government recorded losses in the elections in the states of Bavaria and Hessen. The conservative and ultra-right opposition, on the other hand, made gains. The three parties that make up the national coalition led by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz were punished by voters in two state elections this Sunday (08/10), which were seen as a barometer of confidence of Germans in the current German government.

The first estimates, released by the ARD network, show that the Greens, Liberals and Social Democrats lost ground in the elections in Bavaria and Hessen, two states that are among the richest in Germany and account for around a fifth of the country’s population.

The conservatives and the ultra-right, who are in opposition at the federal level, registered gains this Sunday and can be considered the main beneficiaries of the growing disapproval of the Scholz government, which is facing criticism from part of the electorate over how it has been dealing with problems such as rising costs. of life, illegal immigration and an economic recession that affects the country. At the end of August, a survey showed that only 25% of German voters approved the federal chancellor’s management.

Hessen: conservatives gain significant ground

In Hessen, home to Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt, the conservatives of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) are expected to win 34.5% of the vote, a gain of 7.5 percentage points compared to the 2018 election. the Social Democratic Party (SPD), of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is expected to win 15.1%, almost five points less than in 2018.

Polls indicate that the current governor, Boris Rhine (CDU), should continue to lead the Hessen government. Currently, Rhine leads a coalition that includes the Greens, who are expected to obtain 14.8% of the vote – five points less than in 2018.

The result in Hessen was especially harsh for Nancy Faeser (SPD), Chancellor Scholz’s current Interior Minister, who was running for government in the state election and suffered in debates when the issue of illegal immigration became an important issue in the election. The SPD has been in opposition in Hessen for more than two decades.

“We had a lot of headwinds, we saw that in the surveys. That’s why it’s not that surprising, but still very disappointing,” said Faeser, commenting on his party’s poor performance.

The Liberal-Democratic Party (FDP, its German acronym), which at the federal level controls the crucial Finance Ministry of the Scholz government, also lost ground in the election in Hessen, and, to make matters worse, risks being left out of the state parliament. Polls indicate that the liberals should obtain 5% of the votes in the state, narrowly beating the 5% barrier clause that allows them to count on seats in the legislature.

In addition to Governor Rhine’s CDU, the ultra-right gained ground in Hessen. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is expected to obtain 18.4% of the vote in the state, becoming the second largest political force in Hessen, surpassing the Greens and Social Democrats.

The AfD’s performance in Hessen reflects recent national polls, placing the party in second place among the German electorate, with just over 20% of voting intentions in the next federal election, just behind the CDU.

Results in Hessen:

CDU (conservative): 34.5% (+7.5 percentage points compared to the 2018 election)

Afd (ultra-right): 18.4% (+5.3)

SPD (center-left): 15.1% (-4.7)

Greens (center-left): 14.8% (-5)

FDP (liberals): 5% (-2.5)

FW (independent): 3.5% (+0.5)

The Left (left): 3.1% (-3.2)

Others: 5.6% (+2.1)

Bavaria: conservative Söder remains in power, but sees ultra-right advance

In Bavaria, Germany’s largest state by area and one of the country’s richest, the CDU’s sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), which has governed Bavaria since 1957, once again remained at the top this Sunday. According to polls, the CSU is on track to obtain 36.4% of the votes. It is the party’s worst result in the state since 1950, but still only slightly behind the votes received in 2018, in what can be considered a victory at a time when several traditional parties in German politics are losing ground.

As a result, Governor Markus Söder, a national figure who often criticizes the government of Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, especially on issues of immigration and climate policy, should remain in power. Söder governs in coalition with the federation Free Voters (FW), with a conservative populist tendency, which is expected to obtain 15.3% of the votes. Together, the CSU and the FW must have enough deputies to maintain the same government,

For Greens, Liberals and Social Democrats, the results in Bavaria were bitter. Currently in second place among the largest parties in the state, the Greens are expected to fall to fourth place, obtaining 14.7% of the votes, compared to 17.6% in 2018.

Scholz’s SPD, which is traditionally weak in Bavaria, is expected to receive just 8%, 1.7 percentage points less than in the last election.

But the biggest loser in the Bavarian state election must be the FDP, which is also in the federal government. Polls indicate that the party should obtain less than 3% of the votes, 2.2 percentage points below its 2018 result, falling below the 5% barrier clause to guarantee seats in the state Parliament. In this way, the liberals should no longer count on state deputies in Bavaria.

The AfD, which in a way is competing for the same electorate as Söder on issues such as migration and criticism of Scholz’s climate policy, is expected to receive 16% of the votes, 5.8 percentage points more than in 2018, which should place the party in the position of the greatest opposing force to the government led by the CSU. Söder, a traditional conservative, warned during the campaign that the AfD was “destructive for democracy” and heavily criticized the party, claiming that the ultra-rightists were “Putin’s vassals”.

Results in Bavaria

CSU (conservative): 36.4% (-0.8 percentage points compared to the 2018 election)

Afd (ultra-right): 16% (+5.8)

FW (independent): 15.3% (+3.7)

Greens (center-left): 14.7% (-2.9)

SPD (center-left): 8% (-1.7)

FDP (liberals): 2.9% (-2.2)

Others: 6.7% (-1.9)

AfD celebrates results

The AfD leadership celebrated its growth this Sunday in Hessen and Bavaria. The co-leader of the AfD party,

“Over the years, we have managed to convince more and more people of our freedom-based policy,” AfD co-leader Alice Weidel told public broadcaster ZDF. “The citizens of Hessen and Bavaria have made it clear that they are fed up with disenfranchisement, dispossession and a migration policy that cannot be justified by anything.”

However, despite the gains, the result should have little immediate practical use for the AfD, which should not be invited to form either of the two state governments. And the results, although they show growth, are also behind the stronger performance that the AfD usually records in states in eastern Germany, where the percentage of votes received by the party has made it difficult to form local governments.