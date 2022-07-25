Home page politics

Linus Prien

Finance Minister Christian Lindner has probably thwarted an aid program for low earners by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. However, the FDP boss rejects the allegations.

Berlin – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) made several announcements last Friday. Actually, he wanted to present a new aid program for low earners. According to a report by the Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). picture prevented the planned performance. However, the Federal Minister of Finance now denies this.

Lindner versus Scholz? Report on relief plan thwarted at short notice

Scholz wanted to present the spending package worth around five billion euros in his “You’ll never walk alone” speech on Friday, the newspaper reported on Monday, citing coalition circles. However, Lindner opposed the plans, after which Scholz was unable to provide any specific information about new aid.

The FDP boss wanted to prevent additional spending next year with a view to the debt brake. The finance minister argued that there was hardly any further scope for additional spending in the federal budget picture. The Federal Minister of Finance said: “We will and will have to operate within the framework prescribed by the constitution. Some are speculating that there will be an exception to the debt brake again. Behind this lies the misunderstanding that one could then finance general political projects and wishes. But that is legally impossible.”

Christian Lindner: allegations “inaccurate”

In a tweet, Lindner addressed the reports on the relief program and dismissed allegations: This representation was “inaccurate,” said Lindner. He did not prevent any relief for low earners – “on the contrary, I propose it”. He referred to his plans to dampen or prevent so-called cold progression, in which salary increases are eaten up again by rising tax rates. The finance minister went on to say: “Among other things, I propose a higher basic tax-free allowance and a fair wage and income tax rate for 2023!” This plan is “compatible with the debt brake”.

On Friday, Scholz announced a rescue package for the ailing energy company Uniper, which will mean that gas prices for consumers will continue to rise in the medium term. As compensation, the chancellor held out the prospect of further relief for citizens and companies. Among other things, he announced a “major housing benefit reform”, which is intended to expand the circle of those entitled to housing benefit. The Chancellor added to his announcements: “You’ll never walk alone”. (AFP/LP)