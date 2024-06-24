Home page politics

Franziska Schwarz

One week before the parliamentary elections in France, right-wing populists are leading in polls. Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a clear recommendation to vote.

Berlin – “I am worried about the elections in France”: These are the words used by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to comment on the new elections in France – with a view to the electoral success of the right-wing populists. Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) dominates the polls, followed by the left-green electoral alliance New Popular Front. The liberal camp of Emmanuel Macron is a long way behind in third place. He hopes “that parties that are not Le Pen will be successful in the election,” Scholz said in ARD-Summer interview continues.

Before new elections in France: European election result in Germany “depressed” Chancellor Scholz (SPD)

Before the new elections in France, the SPD politician also looked ahead to Germany: The fact that “there were even more dramatic results in the European elections in some other countries depresses me at least as much as the result we have seen here in Germany.”

Le Pen’s party is becoming increasingly popular among women ahead of new elections in France

Ahead of the 2024 French elections, Le Pen’s party is also becoming increasingly popular among women. After the RN’s clear victory in the European elections, French President Emmanuel Macron called for early elections.

Far-right parties also gained ground in other countries in the European elections. In the Netherlands, the PVV party of right-wing populist Geert Wilders came in second, while in Austria the right-wing populist FPÖ was well ahead. In Italy, the party of ultra-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Fratelli d’Italia, became the strongest force.

Unrest before French election: Business and politics warn of right and left fringe

Observers warn that the French election will lead to a cohabitation in which the president and the head of government belong to different camps. For Macron, this would mean working with a party “that stands for everything he fights against: anti-Europeanism, isolation, xenophobia,” commented the Munich Merkur.

There are currently fears that the three blocs – the right-wing populists, the left-green electoral alliance and the government camp – could permanently block each other. Warnings about the economic consequences of the French election are also growing louder. (frs with AFP)