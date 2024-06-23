Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

Chancellor Scholz is worried about France’s new elections. He hopes that Le Pen’s party will suffer losses and sees clear reasons for the European election results.

Berlin – The new elections in France are also causing unease in the German government. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced in ARD-Summer interview on Sunday (23 June): “I am worried about the elections in France.”

He hopes “that parties that are not Le Pen, so to speak, will be successful in the election,” said Scholz. The party of Marine Le Pen is called National Rally (RN) and is considered right-wing extremist. “But the French will decide that.” The Chancellor also said he was reluctant to take election results for granted before the actual elections. However, Scholz said: “We will continue to see French President Macron in the committees where I sit.”

France particularly important for Europe: Concern and shock in Europe over new elections

The announcement of the new elections also caused concern at the European level. “We expect Macron to explain his decision. It will be the elephant in the room… the success of the extreme right in France is the main element of the European election,” said a European diplomat, according to the French news site The World.

While Scholz referred to other countries where there were “much more dramatic results” in the European elections and did not want to commit to a victory for the RN, another source said The World: “If we have a problem in Belgium or Slovenia, that’s fine. If we have a problem in France, that’s something else.”

The French elections were also a topic in the ARD summer interview. © IMAGO/dts news agency

After the European elections, in which two right-wing parties received more than 30 percent in total, the former Belgian Prime Minister announced his resignation. Right-wing parties also made strong gains in other countries. However, France, like Germany, is one of the biggest players in negotiations in the EUIn addition, an increase in right-wing votes at the national level in France could make European agreements even more difficult.

“We have to overcome these crises – there are so many of them at once,” the Chancellor said in the summer interview in reference to the SPD’s losses. He referred to the Corona pandemic, the Ukraine War and other wars like the one in Gaza Stripas well as the US electionUncertainties in European politics could possibly further exacerbate these crises.

New elections in France next Sunday: Rassemblement National clearly ahead in polls

The French President Emmanuel Macron has, after heavy losses for his liberal party Renaissance at the European elections Parliament was dissolved and new elections were scheduled for June 30 and July 7. According to an Ipsos poll for Radio France and The Parisian According to the RN and its allies are at 35.5 percent one week before the election. Shortly thereafter, the left electoral alliance Nouveau Front populaire (New Popular Front) at 29.5 percent. Macron’s Ensemble alliance with his Renaissance party only came in third place with 19.5 percent.

The first round of voting for a total of 577 seats in the French National Assembly will take place on Sunday, June 30. A second round on July 7 will decide the constituencies in which no candidate was previously able to achieve an absolute majority. (lismah)