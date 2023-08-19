Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschlaender, Klaus Vick

The Chancellor in the Bavarian election campaign: On Munich’s Marienplatz, Olaf Scholz is trying to heave the SPD out of the white-blue permanent low. It’s no easy feat, his own poll numbers have plummeted.

Munich – At 5:09 p.m. on this midsummer Friday afternoon, Olaf Scholz enters the stage at Marienplatz. Applause breaks out, but also a piercing concert of whistles begins. Probably several dozen people from the environment of the AfD and the lateral thinker scene ensure a constant noise level in Munich’s living room. They didn’t come to listen, they came to disturb. Which is why the event is taking place under strict security requirements and a strong police presence.

Scholz is campaigning in Bavaria: Speech at Munich’s Marienplatz

The chancellor, meanwhile, remains calm. His white shirt slightly rolled up, his voice loud, he delivers a free speech. Only 25 minutes, but unusually passionate and combative for his standards. Right from the start, Scholz defended the Ukraine policy, including the arms deliveries: It was right that Germany and many other states supported a country against an imperialist attack. “Putin must be told clearly that borders will not be pushed by force.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks at Munich’s Marienplatz. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

Domestically, the chancellor announces speed in the expansion of renewable energies. A speed that he lacks in Bavaria: “Best regards to the Bavarian state government.” Scholz rules out a further increase in the retirement age, while he sees the time for wage increases in the lower income brackets as having come. For him, there is no question that Germany should remain a leading automotive country. And that there should be no rules when it comes to nutrition, also: “I – sorry – like to eat meat.” Deciding on these questions is not for politics: “We are a free country.” He sends a greeting to the Greens not here.

Chancellor Scholz in Munich: “The future is good, it is democratic and free”

The most applause is at Marienplatz, when the Bavarian SPD top candidate Florian von Brunn and Scholz show a clear edge against the right. Von Brunn describes the Bavarian AfD as “particularly right-wing extremist” and adds: “They only know destruction and division.” This party is not an alternative, but a shame for Germany. The SPD, on the other hand, was and will remain the “bulwark against Nazis”. Von Brunn and Munich’s mayor Verena Dietl blame Bavaria’s housing, energy and social policies in particular. They attest to Scholz having a better overview of the concerns of the citizens than Markus Söder. In addition, the Chancellor led Germany safely and prudently through the energy crisis.

At the end of his speech, Scholz explains: “The future is good, it is democratic and free. It consists of a country in which we are different and we live well and happily together.” Bavaria has the best chance of developing well. And Florian von Brunn and the SPD in Bavaria are the right ones for this. According to the police, everything remains largely peaceful at Marienplatz – although there are also demonstrations by the AfD and lateral thinkers in the area. Florian von Brunn later says: “The protest was manageable.” Scholz gave a “great speech” and he was grateful to the Chancellor for the support.

Risky Scholz appearance in Munich: SPD in Bavaria between nine and eleven percent

Nevertheless, the appearance on Marienplatz was a risk for the SPD – which according to surveys is between nine and eleven percent bobbing in Bavaria: Since the Merkel election campaign in 2017, the large squares have no longer been safe celebrations, there are often disruptors and counter-demonstrators. In the case of Merkel, even stubborn critics who followed her through the republic with whistles and banners. The Union has already learned from this to move its final rallies before the election to closed halls in order to be able to regulate access.

A further complication for Scholz is that his reputation in surveys has just slumped. In Bavaria, where the CSU argues particularly fervently against the traffic light coalition, 68 percent are dissatisfied with Scholz, according to the latest GMS data. Nationwide it is 51 percent in the current ZDF political barometer of the research group elections. For the first time since taking office, the chancellor’s reputation has turned negative.

Small consolation for Scholz: The leader of the opposition is not doing much better. In the survey, only 22 percent share the view that Friedrich Merz is a suitable chancellor. Even every second Union voter considers Merz unsuitable.