JOANA SERRA Correspondent. berlin Friday, February 4, 2022, 20:04



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz begins his first major diplomatic round this weekend with a visit to Washington, which will be followed by two trips to Kiev and Moscow. The trip takes place when criticism for his “disappearance” or his lukewarmness in the midst of the Ukrainian conflict was already beginning to rain down on him.

President Joe Biden will receive him at the White House on Monday, an appointment that was beginning to take a long time because the United States is Germany’s preferred partner on a transatlantic scale. But it is a complex visit: Berlin refuses to supply weapons to Ukraine – it has only promised to deliver 5,000 military helmets, which has been fitted more as an irony than as a contribution. On top of that, it maintains an ambivalent position towards Moscow, which is attributed to its defense of the Nord-Stream II gas pipeline, ready to operate but without a license to do so in the midst of the crossfire of energy and geostrategic interests.

Maintaining the balance was already difficult, both with Washington and with Europe’s partners on the eastern flank – Poland and the Baltic states, especially. The Social Democrat Scholz also had the position of his Foreign Minister, the green Annalena Baerbock, defender of a harder line against the Kremlin.

RT channel suspension



And in between, the ‘media war’ between Berlin and Moscow arose, precipitated by the suspension of the German-language channel of Russian television RT – considered a propaganda organ of the Kremlin -, which was followed by the closure of the German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle. in Russia. The first happened on Wednesday, by decision of the German media regulator, which argued that RT did not even request a license; the second, the next day.

Scholz will travel to Moscow on the 15th to meet with Putin. A day before she will have been in Kiev. He will come visibly behind, not only with respect to the Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, but even with respect to his minister Baerbock, who was already in both capitals a few weeks ago and will repeat his visit at the beginning of the next one.