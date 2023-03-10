Against the backdrop of reports in the media about the alleged presence of a pro-Ukrainian trace in the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is pleased with the progress in the investigation. This was announced on March 10 by the Speaker of the Cabinet of Ministers of Germany, Christiane Hoffmann.

The speaker noted that investigations are progressing, and the chancellor is grateful to the departments that are conducting them.

“The fact that progress is obviously being made is impressive. After all, many have expressed the idea that this may not be possible to achieve, ”Hoffmann said in a speech broadcast on the government website.

At the same time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the same day at a briefing with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that Kyiv was not involved in the explosions on both Nord Stream gas pipelines. Commenting on media reports that some “pro-Ukrainian group” could have committed the sabotage, he said that “Ukrainians definitely didn’t do this”

Zelensky also suggested that someone in the West needs such publications. According to the Ukrainian leader, the situation with suspicions against Kyiv needs to be analyzed.

On March 7, The New York Times wrote that a pro-Ukrainian group could be involved in the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, since Ukraine and its allies had the most logical potential motive for attacking the pipelines.

On March 9, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that it was hard to believe in the version that Ukraine was involved in undermining the Nord Stream. According to Peskov, the task was too difficult and only a well-trained special service could cope with it, of which there are not so many in the world.

The day before, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba also said that Kyiv had nothing to do with the sabotage at Nord Stream. According to him, in these “rumors” there is no evidence. He said that he himself was waiting for the results of the official investigation.

Earlier in February, American journalist Seymour Hersh published his own investigation into the Nord Stream explosions. In it, an American journalist laid the blame for the sabotage on the United States. According to him, American divers planted bombs under the gas pipeline during the Baltops exercise in the Baltic Sea back in June last year, and the Norwegians activated them. In turn, the former head of the Polish Foreign Ministry, Radoslaw Sikorski, thanked Washington for sabotaging the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2.

Leaks at Nord Stream were discovered in September 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. Traces of explosives were found at the crash site. The Russian Federation called the incident an act of state terrorism.