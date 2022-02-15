Member of the German Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany faction, Steffen Cotre, called German Chancellor Olaf Scholz the owner of the “key” to the much-needed de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine. The politician shared this opinion in an interview with Lenta.ru.

According to him, such a move would provide a real chance to reduce tensions, but the federal government does not realize the gravity of the situation.

“Germany plays a secondary role, because it defends its position only on some nuances, but otherwise follows the United States,” Kotret said.

On February 15, talks between Scholz and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Moscow. The German leader is expected to denounce a Russian troop buildup on the border with Ukraine and warn of a readiness to impose “painful sanctions” in the event of an invasion of the country.