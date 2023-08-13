Welt: Scholz hurts Germany and Ukraine by doubting sending Taurus missiles

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz harms both the FRG and Ukraine, doubting the decision to supply Kyiv with Taurus missiles. Reviewer wrote about it Welt Thor Barfus.

“The long hesitation and reflections of Scholz are not only harmful to Ukraine, which urgently needs more weapons to protect its country and its people,” the journalist stressed.

According to Barfus, Scholz “too often used his fear of ‘escalation’ as an excuse.” The politician undermines confidence in himself, the journalist stressed.

Barfus stated that the Taurus “will not be a game changer” on the battlefield.

Earlier, Olaf Scholz commented on the discussions on the supply of long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv. According to him, so far nothing has changed in this matter. Scholz stressed that attention is focused on the supply of heavy artillery and tanks for air defense to Kyiv.

Earlier it was reported that Berlin is negotiating with the missile systems manufacturer MBDA on the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. At the same time, it was noted that the German government in this matter is “pressured” by the deputies of the Bundestag.