Focus: Scholz could be lying, explaining the refusal to supply Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Focus publication against the backdrop of a leaked conversation between German officers about striking Russia accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he most likely lied about Berlin’s lack of ability to supply Taurus missiles to Kyiv.

It is noted that the politician explained the refusal to send this type of weapons to Kyiv, since this would require the direct participation of Bundeswehr specialists in setting up the equipment in Ukraine.

“This puts Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a difficult position. Previously, he rejected the possible delivery of Taurus to Ukraine on the grounds that German soldiers were needed to launch cruise missiles in Ukraine,” the publication writes.

At the same time, the authors of the article emphasized that, based on the conversation of German officers, the military of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have the ability to control missiles independently.

On March 1, the editor-in-chief of the RT television channel, Margarita Simonyan, published a transcript of a conversation between high-ranking Bundeswehr officers about striking the Crimean Bridge with the help of German Taurus missiles and French Dassault Rafale fighters.

The German Ministry of Defense refused to comment on the military conversation, explaining that it does not comment on media publications. However, it later became known that German counterintelligence began checking a possible leak of a conversation between the German military about attacks on Russia with Taurus missiles.