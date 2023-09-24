Polish Foreign Minister Rau accused German Chancellor Scholz of interfering in the country’s affairs

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau accused German Chancellor Olaf Scholz of attempting to interfere in the internal affairs of the republic. He wrote about this on a social network X (formerly Twitter).

Rau emphasized that Scholz’s latest statement about a possible tightening of measures at the external borders of the European Union violates the principles of sovereign equality of countries. These values ​​are the basis of “good neighborly relations and friendly cooperation with Poland, declared by the government of the Federal Republic of Germany in the 1991 Treaty with Poland.”

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry added that Scholz’s powers do not include participation in proceedings concerning Poland. Speeches on this issue “indicate an attempt to interfere in the internal issues of the Polish state and the ongoing election campaign.”

“For the sake of good bilateral relations, I call on the German Chancellor to respect Poland’s sovereignty and refrain from making statements that are detrimental to our relations,” Rau concluded.

Previously, Scholz spoke in favor of control at the borders of the European Union to prevent illegal migration against the backdrop of a scandal with the issuance of visas in Poland. He stressed that the number of arriving migrants has increased significantly.