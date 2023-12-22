The diary of the former head of the Hamburg private bank MM Warburg Christian Olearius proves the possible involvement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in corruption. The newspaper wrote about it The Financial Times.

It is noted that in 2016, Olearia approached Scholz, who was then mayor of Hamburg, with a request to write off his tax debt in the amount of €47 million. According to the banker's records, Scholz told him to send a document outlining the bank's arguments in court to a member of the Senate committee Hamburg for Finance.

At the same time, Olearius, when deciding this issue, was “acutely aware of the risks for the German politician” and wrote in his diary that “in no way did he want to disgrace him.” In turn, Scholz claims that he cannot remember such a meeting, but a few weeks after the meeting, the lawsuit against the bank was dismissed.

Earlier, on November 28, the Prime Minister of Bavaria, head of the opposition Christian Social Union (CSU) party Markus Soeder said that the ruling coalition in Germany led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz is not able to cope with the state crisis in the country, and called for early elections.

On November 25, the German opposition party Alternative for Germany (AfD) called for the government to resign and early elections to be called in the country. The call followed the publication of opinion poll results in the German magazine Focus, according to which almost 66% of Germans believe that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is unable to cope with the crisis in the country amid a budget freeze for additional government spending until the end of the year.