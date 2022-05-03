Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (left), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson during the press conference after their meeting in Meseberg, Germany. CLEMENS BILAN (EFE)

Germany hardens its rhetoric against the Kremlin as the weeks go by and Vladimir Putin’s war claims new victims and puts other neighboring countries on high alert. The words of the chancellor, Olaf Scholz, are increasingly harsh, in parallel to the decisions that his government has been taking in a radical turn regarding positions established in Germany for decades. Dragging his feet, as his critics make him look ugly, or after carefully weighing the pros and cons, as his collaborators justify him, Scholz has approved the shipment of defensive weapons to Ukraine, a millionaire item to modernize the Army, and finally, and after many pressure, the delivery of tanks that only a few days before he had rejected for fear of provoking a third world war.

More information

The diplomatic path that Berlin has traditionally defended remains open, but the tone and actions of the Executive point to a more determined approach against “the imperialist Putin”, the expression with which Scholz has referred to the Russian president in an interview with the magazine focus. The invasion of Ukraine is “a turning point,” he stressed on Tuesday in the presence of the prime ministers of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson, and Finland, Sanna Marin, with whom he shares concern about Putin’s expansionist desires. The foreign minister warned, together with the two leaders, who are considering asking to join NATO, that Ukraine could only be the first country attacked by the Russian president: “No one can be sure that Russia is not going to break legality again international by force.

Instead of preventing the expansion of NATO, the war waged by Putin has achieved the opposite objective: that non-aligned or neutral countries consider requesting membership. Scholz wanted to underline that, in case of applying to join the Alliance, Stockholm and Helsinki will receive the support of Berlin. Just over two months ago, before the invasion began, Putin’s entourage had threatened both countries with “serious military and political consequences.” “These are decisions that they must make, but we are clear that if they decide to do so, they can count on our support,” said the foreign minister.

Together with the Swedish and Finnish prime ministers, Scholz reviewed the 180-degree turns that Germany has undergone since the war began, more than two months ago. “This is a brutal war against an independent country that was a peaceful neighbor of Russia and now has every right to defend itself from aggression,” she said, later recalling that Putin has violated all international agreements. When the world was clear that the borders of the States were immovable, the Russian aggression has shaken those principles: “That is the reason why we are increasing our efforts in defense”, she assured.

The German Government has committed to allocate 100,000 million euros to the improvement of its armies and 2% of its Gross Domestic Product to defense. It has also reversed its hitherto cautious arms export policy. It has delivered defensive equipment and ammunition to Ukraine, as well as heavy weapons. “Following Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, it was right and necessary that we change this policy and now provide large-scale support, which we will continue to do,” he added.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Sweden will also increase its defense spending until it reaches the 2% target that NATO requires of its member countries, Andersson recalled. “The security situation calls for closer integration than before, also with our transatlantic partners. We need to expand our defensive capabilities and do it fast,” he added. The Swedish Prime Minister highlighted the “close relationship” between the three countries. “We share with Germany a deep commitment to democratic values,” she said in German.

“Finland and Sweden face important decisions regarding their own security,” said Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who described NATO’s “open-door policy” as “a key element of the European security”. The president recalled that her government has not yet decided if she will submit the application to join the Alliance. Nor has Sweden done so yet, although in both countries the war has triggered the percentage of citizens who are in favor. “All options are on the table,” said Andersson regarding the analysis of the security situation that her government will present on May 13.

“Russia’s attack on Ukraine has drastically changed our security environment, and there is no turning back. Now we see more clearly where Russia wants to take us, which is basically a world of spheres of influence where the strongest have the last word, “said Marin at the Meseberg castle (in Brandenburg, east of Berlin), where both leaders were invited to participate in a two-day closed-door meeting of the German Cabinet.

Finland and Russia share 1,300 kilometers of border. “Finland has credible defense capabilities and we are determined to defend our country. We have a strong and modern army that is capable of acting and willing to cooperate with NATO,” Marin stressed. The possible accession of the two Nordic countries will be discussed at an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin (May 14-15) to which their representatives are invited.

The German chancellor’s meeting with the two prime ministers comes as he is once again under pressure for his refusal to travel to kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Monday, in an interview on public television, he reiterated that it is not in his plans and pointed to Zelensky’s recent rudeness to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, a Social Democrat like Scholz, who tried to travel to kyiv, but was rejected by having had good relations with Russia in the past.

Faced with the chancellor’s refusal, the leader of the opposition, Friedrich Merz, has gone ahead of him. This Tuesday he met in kyiv with Zelensky, on a trip that some of the press and Social Democratic politicians have criticized as “opportunist”. Scholz, who said in the interview not to be upset, maintains that Steinmeier should be able to meet Zelensky before him. To a country like Germany, he assured, “which provides so much financial and military aid and which provides security guarantees for the future of Ukraine, one cannot say that the president cannot go.”

Scholz’s interview provoked the ire of the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, who responded with insults on his Twitter social network account to the refusal to visit kyiv. Members of all parties have come out this Tuesday in defense of the chancellor. Melnyk appears constantly in the German media, especially in the conservative and tabloid bild, criticizing the Scholz government for its “passivity” in the face of the war. His latest intervention, in which he calls the chancellor an “offended sausage”, has made even Scholz’s political opponents demand respect and an apology.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.