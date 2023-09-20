Home page politics

There is no peace in sight in the Ukraine war. However, efforts are being intensified. Chancellor Scholz supports this in his speech to the United Nations – but not unconditionally.

New York – In his speech to the United Nations, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) warned against “sham solutions” in the search for peace in Ukraine. “Peace without freedom means oppression,” said Scholz on Tuesday evening (local time) at the general debate at the UN General Assembly in New York. “Peace without justice is called diktat. Moscow must finally understand this too.”

Scholz said Ukrainians would “fight for their lives and their freedom, for the independence and territorial integrity of their country, for the preservation of the very principles to which we have all committed ourselves in the UN Charter.” The Russian war of aggression is not only causing great suffering to Ukraine, Scholz added. “Citizens worldwide are suffering from inflation, growing debt, fertilizer shortages, hunger and increasing poverty.”

Scholz: Putin could end war “with a single order”.

“Because this war has unbearable consequences around the globe, it is good and right that the world also takes part in the search for peace,” Scholz continued. “And at the same time we have to beware of pseudo-solutions that only have ‘peace’ in their name.” Russia is responsible for this war. “And it is Russia’s president (Vladimir Putin) who can end it at any time with a single order.”

As was the case last year, the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine overshadowed the general debate at the UN General Assembly, at which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj also gave a speech on site. There are currently no signs of a diplomatic solution amid ongoing fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

Western states such as the USA and Germany have been supporting Ukraine with massive military aid since the beginning of the war. However, there is increasing criticism from the states of the global south about the billion-dollar support for Kiev. There are fears that other problems such as climate change, hunger and poverty in the world could be neglected.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, for example, criticized in his UN speech on Tuesday that “a lot has been invested in weapons and little in development.” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa criticized at the top diplomatic meeting that “we can spend so much money on war but cannot support actions that are necessary for the most basic needs of billions of people.”

Western states have responded to the fears of the global south – and given issues such as climate protection and development policy a prominent place in the UN general debate.

Scholz for open-ended negotiations on UN reform

Scholz addressed both topics in his speech. Man-made climate change is the greatest global challenge of our time, said Scholz. He emphasized: “Germany is also fulfilling its commitments to international climate financing. From two billion euros in 2014 to four billion euros in 2020, we tripled our contribution last year to six billion euros. We keep our word.”

Scholz promised that Germany will be “just as ambitious” in achieving the goals for sustainable development worldwide.

In his speech, Scholz again called for reforms at the UN, especially at the UN Security Council. The United Nations must “represent the reality of a multipolar world.” But this has not yet been the case, said Scholz. “Nowhere is this more obvious than in the composition of the Security Council.”

There has long been criticism of the structure and composition of the most powerful UN body with 15 members, in which the five permanent members China, France, Great Britain, Russia and the USA have a permanent seat and thus a veto right. The Security Council is blocked in the Ukraine war because Russia can prevent any resolution.

The Security Council will discuss the war in Ukraine in an open session on Wednesday. Scholz and Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky will also give speeches. In addition, a climate summit will take place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on the initiative of UN Secretary-General António Guterres. (AFP)