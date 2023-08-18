Scholz: we must be prepared to make uncomfortable decisions about Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned of possible uncomfortable decisions that would affect Ukraine and the conflict around it. He stated this at a press conference in Austria, writes RIA News.

“This war in Europe requires us to critically reflect on our ideas, as well as be prepared to make uncomfortable decisions,” Scholz said at a joint press conference with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

He also said that Germany had not previously supplied weapons to other countries, but had broken this tradition in the situation with Ukraine. According to the official, Berlin will continue to provide political, financial, as well as military support to Kyiv for as long as necessary.

Earlier, the leader of the German Green Party, Omid Nuripur, called on the country’s government to make an early decision on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv is in dire need of additional military resources.