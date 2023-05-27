Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman



During a visit to Estonia, Olaf Scholz assured the Baltic NATO states of Germany’s assistance. But he evades a question.

Tallinn – During a visit to Estonia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed Germany’s support for the Baltic States. In the event of an attack on the NATO partners Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Germany is committed to common defense.

“To say it clearly again: We are ready to defend every square centimeter of NATO territory against attacks,” said the Chancellor at a press conference on Friday after meeting his counterparts Kaja Kallas (Estonia), Krisjanis Karins (Latvia) and Ingrida Simonyte (Lithuania) in Tallinn. “And I mean it exactly like I say it.”

Visit to Estonia: Olaf Scholz remains vague in Tallinn

However, Scholz left open exactly how many German soldiers should be stationed in Lithuania, for example. The German Press Agency reports that a brigade with 3,000 to 5,000 soldiers will be deployed to protect the country. The Bundeswehr is “out and about in many ways, here in the Baltic States”. This also includes the presence of German soldiers in Lithuania.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz accompanied by Bundeswehr soldiers at a reception in the Federal Chancellery in Berlin. © JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP

German troops have been stationed in Lithuania since autumn 2022. In the course of the Ukraine war, NATO decided to strengthen the eastern border of the defense alliance. “The security situation here in the Baltic States, on NATO’s eastern flank, remains precarious,” emphasized Scholz in Tallinn. The necessary steps have been taken.

According to Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, the Bundeswehr will also be involved in securing the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania. Among other things, the Patriot air defense systems, which were so successful in the Ukraine war, would be relocated from Slovakia to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Olaf Scholz gives a view of the NATO summit in Tallinn

Olaf Scholz was also asked about the upcoming NATO summit. The Chancellor dodged a question as to whether an official invitation to Ukraine to join NATO would also be discussed there. The main purpose of the summit is to “organize concrete support for Ukraine in this situation”. At the same time, Scholz assured Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s government that it would support his country “as long as it was necessary”. The news portal reports European Pravda.

Don’t get your hopes up too high for NATO membership in the near future. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted on Wednesday that opinions on Ukraine’s accession differ widely among existing members. (dil/dpa)