Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has offered opposition leader Friedrich Merz new talks on the issue of migration. “I’m happy if we can continue to talk,” said the SPD politician on Sunday evening at an event organized by the newspaper “Heilbronner Stimme”. There he also commented on a number of other topics such as the war in the Middle East, the debt brake and the price of industrial electricity. And he answered the question of whether he wanted to donate his eye patch from this fall to a good cause: That is not possible because “it is no longer available for hygienic reasons.”

He deliberately sought a conversation with CDU leader Merz about migration, even though the approval of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group is not necessary for the adoption of laws in the Bundestag. However, a vote with the largest opposition party is important for social peace in the country. There were a lot of concrete results at the meeting with the 16 Prime Ministers on migration last Monday, so he doesn’t understand why Merz ended the talks with him. It is not enough to say generally that the resolutions are allegedly not sufficient.

The clear aim of the measures adopted is to limit irregular migration to Germany and to ensure that more people without the right to remain have to leave Germany again, added Scholz. He did not want to specify a target for how much new applications for asylum should fall in the coming year.

War in the Middle East: Longer ceasefires help Hamas

He expressed his opposition to longer ceasefires in Gaza. He supports humanitarian breaks so that aid can reach the Gaza Strip or foreign nationals can leave. But: “I don’t think the demand for an immediate ceasefire or a long break is right,” emphasized Scholz. “Because that means that Israel should let Hamas recover.” The federal government stands on Israel’s side.







Israel has the right to defend itself. He assumes that it complies with international law. At the same time, the Israeli government must ensure that there are no attacks by Jewish settlers against the Palestinian population in the West Bank. There must be the prospect of a two-state solution. “If you want a permanently peaceful situation, you have to want the possibility of a Palestinian state that is not a threat to Israel,” said Scholz.

Scholz wants to address Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Berlin about the different positions in the Middle East conflict. There is also “a very long list” of topics to discuss: one of them, in addition to the Middle East conflict, is the extension of the EU-Turkey migration agreement. There will also be discussions about Sweden joining NATO. Erdogan had blocked this for a long time.

Industrial electricity price: “Globally competitive”

Regarding the price of industrial electricity, the Chancellor rejected criticism that the package put together by the government was not sufficient to ensure a reduced price of industrial electricity. The measures presented on Thursday will ensure that prices are competitive. Companies could also rely on getting the electricity they need in the future. When setting up energy-intensive battery or semiconductor factories, companies “received commitments from electricity suppliers about electricity prices that are globally competitive – without subsidies.” This is possible with the rapid expansion of renewable energies. “This is a cheap resource,” emphasized Scholz, who had long prevented the introduction of subsidized industrial electricity prices.