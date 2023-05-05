Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz during talks with Kenya’s President William Ruto in Nairobi. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany also wants to overcome the shortage of skilled workers with support from Kenya. Chancellor Scholz sees great potential in the East African country, for example for the IT and digital economy.

Nairobi – Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is also relying on experts from the East African partner country Kenya to combat the shortage of skilled workers in Germany.

“In Kenya we see great potential for the migration of skilled workers in many areas of our economy,” he said after talks with Kenyan President William Ruto in Nairobi. Germany wants to strengthen the regular immigration of workers and at the same time push back illegal migration. “It’s a win-win situation for the countries that participate.” Ruto supported this German approach. Germany wants to conclude agreements with individual countries.

Skilled workers from the IT and digital economy in particular could be of interest to Germany from Kenya. Kenya’s capital is sometimes referred to as Silicon Savannah in reference to the high-tech location Silicon Valley on the west coast of the USA and has an innovative start-up scene.

The traffic light government has set itself the task of making the immigration of skilled workers much easier. Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) said in a debate in the Bundestag last week that all registers had to be pulled out to secure jobs and skilled workers. “If we don’t do that, we will be short of seven million workers and skilled workers by 2035.” dpa