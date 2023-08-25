Home page politics

A new technology promises more effective promotion of geothermal energy. Olaf Scholz is enthusiastic – critics warn against expectations that are too high.

Geretsried – When three top politicians in helmets and high-visibility vests visit a construction site, that speaks volumes for the fact that politicians have great expectations of a new project. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) visited on Thursday (24 August) together with Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) and Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger (FDP) an emerging geothermal power plant in Geretsried, Bavaria. The Canadian company Eavor wants to use a new and more efficient process from geothermal energy, also known as geothermal energy, to generate sustainable energy for the electricity and district heating supply.

Scholz states the goal: by 2030, “ten times as much” geothermal heat should be used as today

Politicians have high hopes for Eavor’s new loop technology. The previously common hydrothermal geothermal energy relies on the existence of kilometers deep reservoirs with hot water. This is pumped to the surface, releases its energy via heat exchangers and is then fed back again. The managing director of the German branch of Eavor, Daniel Mök, explained opposite Sat. 1 Bavaria, “a large part of the landmass” does not have the prerequisites for this “classic geothermal energy”. We want to close this gap.

“Geothermal heat can advance the energy transition, it should play a more important role than before,” said Olaf Scholz according to that Handelsblatt when visiting the Eavor site. It is obvious to use the heat underground, “because this heat is always there,” says Scholz. Geothermal energy is “interesting above all for our municipalities and their heat supply,” emphasized the Federal Chancellor. He set the goal of tapping as much geothermal energy as possible by 2030 and feeding “ten times as much” geothermal heat into the heating network as today.

Geothermal energy: Federal Chancellor Scholz wants to make Germany the country of the Eavor Loop

Rarely has a technology that has not yet been established experienced such political momentum – but the search for sustainable energy sources makes it possible. Geothermal energy is considered to be the third energy, next to sun and wind pillar of the energy transition and has particularly great potential due to its local availability. The Ministry of Economic Affairs describes geothermal energy as “an inexhaustible source of energy by human standards.” However, conventional hydrothermal geothermal energy can only be used to a limited extent.

With the Eavor-Loop, on the other hand, geothermal heat should theoretically be able to be promoted anywhere. A closed circuit is created by drilling at a depth of up to 4500 meters, through which a “heating medium” is conducted, such as nv quoted from a commercial information portal. Deep down, this liquid is heated up and then pumped back to the surface, where it is supposed to arrive at 120 degrees and release its energy.

The federal government is apparently determined to expand this new technology. “If we give new ideas and projects like this a chance, new prosperity can grow from it,” said Scholz at the Eavor site. If the Federal Chancellor has his way, Germany should become the first country in Europe “in which the Eavor Loop works on a significant scale”.

Experts criticize new geothermal technology: advantages are “purely speculative”

But there is also criticism of the federal government’s plans to expand loop geothermal energy. Experts warn against excessive expectations. Dem Handelsblatt there is a letter from “various German experts” to interested Bavarian communities, the authors of which are said to include two former chairmen of the Federal Geothermal Association and an ex-chairman of the corresponding world association. Accordingly, the experts point out that the Eavor Loop is advertised worldwide, “but has not yet supplied electricity or heat in any commercial plant”.

The alleged benefits are so far “purely speculative,” it says. The experts warn of the financial risk, which “therefore is currently not justifiable for municipalities”. Despite the theoretical advantages, there are “many technical risks”. It starts with the fact that the heat medium used cannot be heated sufficiently because the thermal conductivity of rock is too low for efficient operation. The authors gave a devastating verdict: one could learn from Eavor so far “at most how to convince decision-makers for a project”.

Federal Research Minister Stark-Watzinger is somewhat more reserved than her boss. Loop geothermal energy offers great opportunities, she said Handelsblatt. However, Eavor’s concept now has to “prove its technical and economic feasibility.”