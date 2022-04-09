Home page politics

Of: Patrick Huljina

According to Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, arms deliveries to Ukraine are increasingly to be made directly via the arms industry. The news ticker.

Update from April 9, 7:34 p.m.: The criticism of Angela Merkel’s Russia policy continues, but the CDU leadership is behind her. A CDU politician still expresses a wish.

Ukraine war: Faeser calls for strict police crackdown on violations of pro-Russian demonstrations

Update April 9, 3:42 p.m.: In view of the pro-Russian demonstrations planned for the weekend, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) and other politicians have called for strict police action in the event of violations of regulations or laws. “Showing the ‘Z’ glorifies war crimes and therefore, in our view, can be prosecuted. We need consistent police intervention here,” said Faeser world on Sunday. “This criminal Russian war of aggression is also an information war,” Faeser continued. There are “blatant lies, propaganda and disinformation” from the Russian side. She will not allow this at rallies in Germany.

“If hatred is called for and crimes are committed, the assembly must be dissolved,” said the domestic spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group, Sebastian Hartmann Editorial network Germany. The freedom of demonstration and freedom of opinion is a high, fundamentally protected good, people should and are allowed to protest. “What is not working, however, is that the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where such horrible war crimes as in Bucha were committed, is being celebrated and glorified on our streets,” Hartmann said. The assembly authorities would have to check every registration carefully and impose conditions on the demonstrations.

Scholz: “Set up a military position so that nobody dares to attack us like this”

Update April 9, 2:10 p.m.: Chancellor Olaf Scholz* commented on the Ukraine war during the opening rally for the SPD state election campaign in Schleswig-Holstein. “We support Ukraine, we have done this for a long time with a lot of money,” Scholz said in Lübeck on Saturday. “And we’re doing it anew now, too, by helping Ukraine to defend itself – and that’s why I say it’s right that we equip them with defensive weapons.”

Scholz drew attention to the message that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent to the world with the attack on Ukraine. “His message is: the law doesn’t count. If I have the power, the strength, then I will break the law to pursue the goals I have,” said Scholz. The Chancellor went on to say: “Germany and NATO will position themselves militarily in such a way that no one dares to attack us and our countries in this way.”

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the SPD opening rally for the state election campaign in Schleswig-Holstein. © Markus Scholz/dpa

War in Ukraine: Deliveries of weapons from Bundeswehr stocks – Lambrecht sees “limit” reached

First report from April 9th: Munich – In the escalated Ukraine conflict*, Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) sees little opportunity to supply Ukraine with weapons and material directly from the Bundeswehr stocks. Lambrecht explained that future deliveries would increasingly have to be made directly via the armaments industry in order to maintain the Bundeswehr’s ability to defend itself Augsburg General.

“In terms of deliveries from the stocks of the Bundeswehr*, I must honestly say that we have now reached a limit,” said the Defense Minister. “Because the troops must continue to be able to guarantee national and alliance defense.” However, that does not mean that Germany cannot do more for Ukraine.

“That’s why we also clarified what the industry could supply directly,” stressed Lambrecht*. This is coordinated with Ukraine throughout. The minister confirmed that she was still unable to provide any details about the arms deliveries. The information was classified as secret for good reason. “Contrary to other representations, we did this at an express request from Ukraine,” Lambrecht continued.

According to Defense Minister Lambrecht, arms deliveries to Ukraine from the Bundeswehr stocks are hardly possible. (Archive image) © Philipp Schulze/dpa

In doing so, she again rejected – without naming names – statements by the Ukrainian ambassador Andriy Melnyk, who recently accused the defense minister of “fairy tales”. “There are clear statements from my Ukrainian counterpart, his deputy and the military attaché. Of course, we adhere to these guidelines,” says Lambrecht. The Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) also recently sharply criticized the Defense Minister and even called for her dismissal.

Concerns about the expansion of the Ukraine war: Lambrecht understands concerns

Lambrecht further explained that she could “very well understand” the concern of many people that Russian President Vladimir Putin* could become more aggressive due to the arms deliveries from the West and the Ukraine war* could also be extended to other areas in Europe. “It is important to coordinate again and again, in NATO and the EU, and then to consider the consequences of our actions,” said the Defense Minister. It was agreed with the Allies “that we must not become a party to the war under any circumstances.”

Lambrecht also commented on nuclear sharing. The coalition had “committed itself to guaranteeing nuclear participation in the alliance.” It had been clearly agreed in the coalition agreement. “We provide aircraft, but not our own nuclear weapons in the alliance,” said the defense minister. “It’s about urgently needed equipment, not about rearmament,” she clarified. One should not lose sight of the long-term goal of disarmament – even in times like these. “For us as the SPD*, it is important that we always want to be a force for peace,” said Lambrecht. (ph with dpa and afp) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA