German Chancellor Scholz proposes to abolish unanimous decision-making by EU countries

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will call for big structural reforms in the European Union in a speech before the European Parliament on Tuesday, May 9. About it informs Bloomberg, citing its own sources.

Scholz, in particular, will propose a change in the approach to decision-making in the European Union (EU). At the moment, this requires a unanimous decision of all member countries.

Bloomberg noted that the German leader seeks to reform the system so that decisions in the EU bloc are made by majority vote, and not unanimously. Scholz expects that with a change in voting, fiscal and foreign policy decisions in the European Union will be made faster. Also, according to the news agency, Scholz may propose to reform the energy market in the EU and support the creation of a common network and infrastructure for storing energy resources.

In August 2022, Olaf Scholz called for the abolition of the right of veto in the European Union. In the event of EU enlargement, the differences between member states in terms of political interests, economic influence and social security systems will grow, so the association should give up the right of veto in a number of areas. This statement was made by the German Chancellor.