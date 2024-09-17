Home policy

From: Kristina Geldt

CDU leader Friedrich Merz is set to become the Union’s candidate for chancellor. Polls show that the challenger’s chances could be good.

Berlin – Friedrich Merz will be the CDU’s candidate for chancellor and will compete with Olaf Scholz for the office. This has now been decided after the NRW Prime Minister Hendrik Wüst gave up his candidacy and Merz and CSU leader Markus Söder announced his candidacy for chancellor in a press conference. However, the final decision on this will be made by the Union’s party committees. But what are his chances? In the end, there can only be one chancellor: will it be Scholz again or Merz?

There is currently no precise answer. But initial speculations are already making the rounds. An author of t-online the Christian Democrat Merz is a problem for the incumbent Chancellor. According to him, only two things stand in the way of Scholz taking over the Chancellor’s office again: Friedrich Merz and Scholz himself.

Survey results give a clear picture: respondents find Olaf Scholz likeable, but Friedrich Merz competent.

CDU chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz is ahead of Olaf Scholz in poll

For many voters, the Social Democrat is the “personification of the traffic light coalition,” a government that rejects a majority. Merz, on the other hand, stands for an offer of new politics, for change, for transformation. The 68-year-old is not as popular in the polls as the CSU leader Söder. But he has proven that he can assert himself.

This is also reflected in the opinion of voters. In a survey conducted by the polling institute INSA and published by the Bild newspaper The survey commissioned by the party shows that a large proportion of respondents consider Merz to be more competent. According to the information, the survey was carried out between September 12 and 13.

Respondents consider Merz to be a strong leader – Scholz scores in terms of sympathy

They were reportedly Picturewere asked about their assessment of competence, credibility and sympathy. The survey also covered the ten policy areas of asylum/migration, foreign policy, construction/housing/rent policy, education, internal security, climate/environmental protection, social affairs (work/pensions), public finances, defense/armed forces and economy. Merz is ahead of Scholz in eight areas. The Chancellor only seemed to be convincing in terms of climate and social affairs. However, a large proportion of those surveyed also stated that they did not know which of the two is more competent in the areas of climate and education.

According to the survey, Merz also scored highly in terms of credibility with 32 percent, general competence with 37 percent and leadership skills with 43 percent. Scholz only received 24 (credibility), 25 (general competence) and 18 percent (leadership skills) of the votes here. However, a narrow majority of 29 to 27 percent of respondents consider Scholz to be more likeable.

When asked directly which of the two people would vote for if they could choose a chancellor, Merz is ahead. But the overwhelming majority chose neither of them. (gel)