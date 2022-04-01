Home page politics

Of: Cindy Boden

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD, r.) in conversation with Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) (archive image) © Political-Moments/Imago

There is currently a hard struggle for majorities in favor of compulsory corona vaccination. Many are keeping a low profile about the talks. The Union stands firm.

Berlin/Munich – A clear line cannot be seen in the corona vaccination obligation shortly before the vote in the Bundestag. On Thursday (March 31) this message hit: The vaccination requirement from the age of 18 probably does not have a majority among the deputies. At least that’s what they said image– and mirror-Information. The focus is now on compulsory vaccination from the age of 50.

Corona vaccination obligation in Germany: talks for an agreement are underway

Green* health expert Janosch Dahmen quickly contradicted on Twitter: “Wrong! The talks are still ongoing. Nothing is decided. And rumors are not facts.” He also confirmed in the ARD “Morgenmagazin” on Friday: “First of all, there are currently many very intensive and good discussions”. The health policy spokesman for the Greens did not want to talk in detail about a possible solution – apparently also in order not to anticipate the ongoing talks.

But: “First of all, it is correct that compromises are usually never decided on, which was submitted as a pure application from one side,” said Dahmen, who was jointly responsible for the application for compulsory vaccination from the age of 18*. At the same time, every compromise must be measured by the fact that it ultimately stands as an effective law. “And only what is effective is what takes effect in good time and protects those who are particularly vulnerable.” Dahmen recently also reprimanded the relaxation of the corona *.

Corona vaccination obligation: Greens are changing – “Vaccination obligation from 50 is better than none”

But several traffic light politicians confirmed a possible turnaround. “Yes – a vaccination requirement from 50 is better than none,” said, for example, the Greens regional group leader Jamila Schäfer from Munich * the Munich Mercury. She had previously advocated the solution for those over 18.

The FDP chairman in the Health Committee, Andrew Ullmann, said on Deutschlandfunk when asked whether general vaccination from the age of 18 was off the table: “Well, I can’t confirm that at this point, I can only say that talks are currently taking place. “It was agreed to remain silent. “We discuss among ourselves, but we also discuss with the Union.” A group led by Ullmann had presented an obligation to advise all adults and an obligation to vaccinate with reservations and from the age of 50 in the Bundestag.

CSU remains stubborn about compulsory corona vaccination: “Our offer to the traffic light is up”

Apparently the courting is for votes from the Union, which had made its own proposal for vaccination. According to reports, talks between the SPD and the CDU/CSU have not yet resulted in an agreement on a compromise. State group head Alexander Dobrindt (CSU) said that Munich Mercury: “Our offer to the traffic light is to participate in our Vaccination Prevention Act and thus to take the necessary steps with the introduction of a vaccination register and the clear definition of mandatory requirements for a possible vaccination obligation. Lauterbach and Scholz have so far presented constitutionally questionable and unworkable laws for which they obviously do not have a majority in their own traffic light. It will stay that way for good technical reasons.”

The CSU * health politician Stephan Pilsinger also explained Augsburg General, the Union faction will submit its application as planned and will not support any other proposal. “Our motion is already a well thought-out, reasonable compromise for the population. We will therefore remain united.” Union health expert Tino Sorge had a similar conversation a few days ago Merkur.de voiced.

Corona vaccination obligation: Scholz does not comment on “water level reports”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) is known as a vaccination advocate. Looking at the headlines and the current situation, he said on Thursday that it made "no sense to report water levels". So the talks are going on, but a line has not yet been found – that much seems clear. In the coming week, however, things will get serious: Then a vote without parliamentary group specifications is planned in the Bundestag, probably on Thursday, April 7th.