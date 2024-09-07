German Chancellor Scholz: Ukrainian refugees in Germany should find work

Ukrainian refugees in Germany should find work as soon as possible. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at a meeting with citizens in Teltow, reports edition Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

According to him, the measures of the German government have led to the number of employed Ukrainians growing by 200 thousand. He emphasized that the situation in which refugees would have to lower their qualifications or take up part-time employment in order to find employment is normal.

“This is acceptable in other countries, it should also be valid for Germany. That’s why I want them to work,” Scholz said.

Earlier, Olaf Scholz said that he was confident of winning the 2025 elections. The politician also expressed confidence in the victory of his Social Democratic Party (SPD).