Olaf Scholz urged to continue international negotiations on the situation in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged to continue international negotiations, the purpose of which is to find an early solution to resolve the situation in Ukraine. He stated this in an interview with the TV channel ZDF.

During the conversation, the conversation turned to the August talks in Jeddah, which touched on this topic. “In fact, unfortunately, this is only the beginning,” admitted the politician.

Scholz pointed out that representatives of more states came to the talks in Saudi Arabia compared to the June meeting in Copenhagen. In this regard, he called for further work in this direction.

“It makes sense to continue these negotiations, because they, in particular, increase pressure on Russia to realize that it has gone down the wrong path and must withdraw its troops in order for peace to be possible,” the German chancellor believes.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the republic is increasingly hearing calls for negotiations with Moscow. However, the minister promised that Kyiv would take steps to silence these calls.