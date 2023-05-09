The European Union (EU) must stay united to support Ukraine and not be afraid of a show of Russian strength, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a speech to the European Parliament on May 9.

“We will not be intimidated, and we remain steadfast in our support for Ukraine for as long as it is required,” the Spanish channel quotes the words of the German Chancellor. Ser.

Scholz also called on Europe to present the world with a “unified voice” and assured that the 27 member countries of the union will continue to work on strengthening sanctions against Moscow.

Earlier in the day, during a solemn speech on Red Square in Moscow, timed to coincide with the 78th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War (WWII), Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the goal of the opponents of the Russian Federation is its collapse. Some countries, according to the head of state, are trying to “strangle” any sovereign development centers.

The Russian leader pointed out that a war has been unleashed against Russia again, but the country will protect the inhabitants of Donbass and ensure its own security.

At the same time, he noted that for Moscow there are no unfriendly countries either in the East or in the West.