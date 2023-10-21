Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 20/10/2023 – 21:18

Federal Chancellor says Germany must act more rigorously to impose limits on illegal immigration, including large-scale deportations. Government is under strong pressure, amid the rise of the ultra-right. German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, defended in an interview with the German magazine Der Spiegel published this Friday (20/10) that Germany must act more rigorously against migrants whose asylum applications were rejected as part of efforts to impose limits on illegal immigration into the country.

“We must deport on a large scale those who have no right to stay in Germany,” said Scholz. The chancellor made it clear that people who cannot prove that they need reception must leave the country. “We have to deport more and more quickly,” he said.

Scholz, however, said that Germany must continue to welcome refugees who are eligible to receive asylum because they are subject to political persecution and other reasons considered legitimate, as well as attracting migrants with professional qualifications that are lacking in the country. “But those who do not belong to any of these groups will not be able to stay with us”, he highlighted.

The statements signal a change of tone on the part of the chancellor in relation to the way he usually deals with the problem of illegal immigration. The migration crisis caused the government’s popularity to plummet and boosted the rise of the ultra-right in the country.

Government under pressure

After the government coalition parties – the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), the Greens and Scholz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) – suffered heavy defeats in recent state elections, the chancellor has been trying to demonstrate a firmer stance in dealing with the migration issue.

The electoral failures of the government leaders in the states of Bavaria and Hessen, at the beginning of the month, were seen as a strong sign of rejection of the policies adopted by the federal government.

Last week, Scholz announced new legislation that aims to make it easier to deport asylum seekers who have had their claims denied. He met with opposition leaders to discuss ways to combat illegal immigration.

Migrant and refugee shelters in Germany are overwhelmed, with the addition of thousands of Ukrainians who arrived in the country after the start of war with Russia.

rc (AP, DPA)