Stephanie Munk

Scholz and the traffic light coalition are coming under pressure from the SPD: the left wing is launching a member petition. It is about cuts in the 2025 budget.

Berlin – The left-wing faction of the SPD, the Forum DL21, is increasing the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the ongoing budget negotiations: Supported by the youth organization Jusos and the senior citizens’ working group 60 plus, they have submitted a membership request to the SPD party executive, as the Mirror reported. They are strictly against cuts in the areas of social welfare, health, youth, family, education, democracy and development cooperation.

“The departmental budgets of the ministries concerned must not be cut compared to the previous year’s budget,” says the proposed resolution entitled “Don’t cut our democracy, invest in our future!” Instead, the initiators are calling for “growths in these areas as well as significantly more investment in affordable housing, sustainable infrastructure, strong municipalities and ambitious climate protection.”

SPD members warn: Traffic light coalition is setting direction for Germany with budget

They argue that the 2025 budget represents “a decision that will determine the direction of the people in Germany and beyond, far beyond next year.” In their opinion, an austerity budget would be “a ghost ride in economic, ecological and democratic terms.” This cannot be the social democracy’s answer to the many crises and conflicts.

Members’ request against the traffic light budget: SPD members must agree

According to the “Forum DL21”, the support of one percent of SPD members from at least ten sub-districts in at least three federal states is required to initiate the request. This currently amounts to almost 4,000 members who would have to declare their support online within a month.

The request will therefore come into effect if 20 percent of the members, i.e. around 76,000, support it within three months. The party executive must then declare whether it will grant the request – otherwise a member decision will be made.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is facing a member request from his SPD regarding the 2025 budget. © IMAGO/Frank Ossenbrink

Lindner speaks of difficult budget negotiations with SPD and Greens

The budget for the coming year is to be approved by the Federal Cabinet on July 3. However, in view of a budget deficit of around 25 billion euros, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) is calling for significant cuts in the budgets of several ministries, particularly the Social Affairs Ministry.

Meanwhile, Lindner strictly rejects the demands of the traffic light coalition partners for a relaxation of the debt brake. New Osnabrück Newspaper he reiterated his position. Given the lack of economic growth, things cannot simply continue as before. Prosperity must first be generated before it can be distributed. The budget negotiations in the traffic light coalition are proving difficult and there is no end in sight.

Lindner sees a lot of work ahead in the complex discussions on the 2025 budget. “We have not yet reached the landing zone.” It is “not just about a draft budget for next year,” “but also about a fundamental turnaround in our economy,” stressed Lindner.

Lindner added: “Redistributing state money and subsidies do not create added value.” The state must become more capable of taking action in its core tasks. “The restrictions therefore provide an opportunity to focus more on the really important projects in education, digitalization, infrastructure and security,” stressed Lindner. He does not want to make the success of the negotiations dependent on individual measures, but on the “level of ambition overall.”

Budget of the traffic light coalition could be delayed – Esken warns of “historic mistake”

The traffic light coalition had originally planned to present a draft budget on July 3. However, Lindner indicated that the proposal could come later. The finance minister is negotiating the budget with Scholz and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). SPD leader Saskia Esken warned Lindner against too strict an austerity course and described this as a “historic mistake”.

Lindner again rejected this criticism. He pointed out in the newspaper that social benefits had been expanded since 2022. However, the country lacks economic growth, so it cannot simply carry on as it has done for the past ten years. “Ms. Esken must also recognize that prosperity must first be generated before it can be distributed,” stressed the finance minister. (dpa/AFP)

