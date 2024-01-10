Home page politics

The farmers' protests continue: On the occasion of a visit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Brandenburg, numerous farmers registered protests.

Berlin – The farmers’ discontent shows no sign of abating. In Cottbus, farmers announced protests during the visit of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). A press spokeswoman for the Brandenburg State Farmers' Association confirmed this to our editorial team.

The association “registered a meeting with 500 vehicles and asked Mr. Scholz for a conversation.” “We expect several thousand participants to walk,” said spokeswoman Meike Mieke. Scholz is expected at the official opening of the ICE repair shop in Cottbus.

Farmers' protests in Cottbus – Farmers announce protests during Scholz's visit

The police also confirmed the information. So far, no other groups apart from the state farmers' association have registered for the protests. When asked whether there could be riots, press spokeswoman Ines Filohn said: “There are no signs of this. We are well positioned as a police force.” Since there is only room for around 100 tractors and other vehicles in the forecourt of the railway depot, traffic will also build up on the adjacent streets. The motorcades should be loud Daily Mirror drive to the factory from two directions via the city ring and Wilhelm-Külz-Straße.

On Thursday (January 11th), the Chancellor wants to meet with the Brandenburg State Farmers' President on the sidelines of an event in Cottbus, as government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit announced in Berlin on Wednesday. The Chancellor wanted to explain the government's position again. “But the attitude is clear.” On Tuesday, Scholz also spoke to Farmers President Joachim Rukwied on the sidelines of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s New Year’s reception.

Ampel is sticking to the removal of the agricultural diesel subsidy – despite farmers' protests

The protests are directed against traffic light's already weakened plans for subsidy cuts. The tax relief on agricultural diesel should therefore be phased out gradually. Scholz recently made it clear that cutting subsidies is necessary, but that protests are also part of a democracy.

The farmers carried out their largest protest to date on Monday (January 8th). Despite the traffic light's concessions, farmers are sticking to their positions and are calling for both cuts proposals to be deleted. The President of the German Farmers' Association, Rukwied, spoke in the latest edition of ZDF– “Morgenmagazin” (January 10th) about a “rotten compromise.” “We have to send the signal now because we want to continue to produce local food for our population on family-run farms,” said Rukwied.

End of agricultural diesel subsidy: According to Kretschmann, traffic light will not “take any further steps”

But will the traffic lights also give in to the second cut proposal? Winfried Kretschmann (The Greens) thinks this is unrealistic. “I don’t see that the federal government will take any further steps.” Baden-Württemberg’s Prime Minister spoke of a “significant softening” of the original resolutions. Compromises had to be made. At the same time, he is surprised that farmers are not responding to this Concessions from the federal government had reacted, he said on Tuesday in Stuttgart. (bohy with dpa)