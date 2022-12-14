German Chancellor Scholz threatened to undermine the unity of the EU in support of Ukraine

Opponents of support for Ukraine in the European Union (EU) will not be able to prevent such initiatives, said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, alluding to the actions of Hungary. His words lead Reuters.

“Anyone who thinks that they can undermine the values ​​of the European Union, to which all member countries are committed, by blocking its foreign and security policy, will fail in this attempt,” the politician threatened.