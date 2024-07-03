Home page politics

From: Felix Busjaeger

The second round of the French election is approaching, and Chancellor Olaf Scholz is abandoning his characteristic restraint for a moment.

Berlin/Paris – These are not easy times for governments in Europe. The European elections showed the way – and the result of the French election followed suit: in almost every country, the mood of voters is moving to the right. In Germany’s neighbouring country, the prospects for a stable government have been dashed after the most recent vote. Before the final round of the parliamentary elections, there is no sign of a majority capable of forming a government.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) usually stays out of democratic elections in allied countries, but given the situation in France, the politician seems to be making an exception. After the devastating defeat in the parliamentary elections, he has backed French President Emmanuel Macron. And publicly announced that he is currently texting Macron every day.

Before the French election: Olaf Scholz is in regular contact with Macron

At the summer party of the SPD’s parliamentary left in Berlin, Scholz said: “We are discussing the situation, which is really depressing.” In the run-up to the decisive round of the parliamentary elections in France on Sunday, there is hardly any prospect of a stable government. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal again called for a “diverse national assembly in which various political forces are represented.” But in any case, the aim is to gain an absolute majority for the right-wing nationalist party. National Rally to prevent, he said.

Chancellor Scholz also spoke out clearly in favor of a poor performance by the Rassemblement National. Before the second round of voting in the French election, he said: “I, for one, am keeping my fingers crossed that the French, whom I love and appreciate so much, the country that means so much to me, will succeed in preventing a government there led by a right-wing populist party.”

Scholz against Rassemblement National in French election – Macron receives prominent support

Last Sunday, after the first round of the French election, Scholz had already clearly taken a stand against the far-right. He hoped “that parties that are not Le Pen” would be successful, he explained in the ARD program “Report from Berlin” with reference to Marine Le Pen’s right-wing nationalist party Rassemblement National.

Ahead of the French election, fear of the far-right is also the central theme of the week among French celebrities. The world’s best-selling French singer Aya Nakamura has called for a blockade of the extreme right before the final round of the parliamentary elections. “I am well placed to understand and know the importance of racism in our country,” wrote the French-Malian singer on X. And she is not alone in her stance: numerous French star footballers have clearly warned against the Rassemblement National taking power. (fbu/dpa)