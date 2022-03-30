BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Germany is ready to act as guarantor of Ukraine’s security, a German government spokesman in Berlin said.

Scholz signaled a “general will” about the role in a phone call with Zelenskiy, spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference on Wednesday.

Hebestreit said he did not want to speculate whether the role of security guarantor would also include a military component.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Paul Carrel)

