The German-Russian relationship has been troubled for a long time. Scholz can imagine a conversation with Vladimir Putin. A sign from Putin is needed for this.

Potsdam/Moscow – Since the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, relations between Moscow and Berlin have been virtually frozen. The last conversation between Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Russian President Vladimir Putin was at the beginning of December 2022. At that time, Putin asked the Chancellor to support Germany’s actions Ukraine war to reconsider. The Russian and German positions have not changed much since then. Nevertheless, Scholz announced that he wanted to end the radio silence with Putin at some point.

Radio silence between Putin and Scholz: “I’ll talk to him”

“I will talk to him,” said Scholz on Saturday (November 17th) at a public meeting in Nuthetal near Potsdam, as the dpa reported. However, he did not specify a time for a conversation. You can’t proceed according to the motto: “I’ll go have coffee with someone and we’ll come to an agreement in the end.” At the moment, Putin doesn’t show “that he would somehow get involved in anything.”

Since the last conversation with the Russian President, the Chancellor has repeatedly said that he was generally ready for further talks. To do this, however, there would also have to be a noticeable movement in Putin. At the event in his constituency, Scholz also warned against overestimating Germany’s influence in the world. He quoted his predecessor Helmut Schmidt (Chancellor from 1974 to 1982), who had described Germany as a “middle power”. Scholz said: “Germany is a middle power, and it’s good if we don’t think we’re bigger than we really are.”

German-Russian relationship: The fronts have hardened

Since the beginning of the Ukraine War, Germany has been a major supporter of Ukraine. For 2024 alone, the government plans to increase its funding for arms aid by four billion to a total of eight billion. In addition, Germany has become increasingly independent of Russian gas since the war. Numerous sanctions measures against Russia were decided together with the EU. A relationship between Germany and Russia no longer exists.

At the same time, Russian politicians and propagandists are shooting against Germany. It was only at the beginning of November that Putin ally and presenter Vladimir Solovyov suggested in a political program on Russian state television that Russia would one day occupy Germany. German aid to Ukraine was also denounced. Against this background, it is questionable whether a conversation between Scholz and Putin can even take place. (vk)