More than 40 arrests in protests against the congress of the far-right AfD party
This Saturday there were hardly any delegates, at the congress of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) held in Berlin, who sincerely believed in a victory for Scholz, in view of his meager popularity ratings in the polls. But they were required to park the analysis until after the…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Scholz #starts #election #campaign #Germany #opponent #Donald #Trump
Leave a Reply