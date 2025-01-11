Olaf Scholz, after being confirmed as a candidate for the Chancellery in the February elections, at the convention of the Social Democratic Party of Germany held this Saturday



01/11/2025



Updated at 7:26 p.m.





This Saturday there were hardly any delegates, at the congress of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) held in Berlin, who sincerely believed in a victory for Scholz, in view of his meager popularity ratings in the polls. But they were required to park the analysis until after the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only