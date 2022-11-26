Russian President Vladimir Putin sometimes switches from Russian to German during negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The head of the German government himself spoke about this in an interview with the magazine focus, published November 26th.

“He alternates between German and Russian. My knowledge of Russian is limited to an 8-hour course at school,” Scholz said.

Speaking about the talks, the chancellor recalled the meeting with the Russian leader that took place in February during the visit of the head of the German government to Moscow. By phone, the last time Scholz spoke with the President of the Russian Federation in September, when they discussed the situation in Ukraine.

“We haven’t spoken to each other since then,” he confirmed.

In turn, Scholz’s predecessor as Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, in communication with the Russian leader, often switched to Russian, which she spoke at a fairly fluent level for this.

Earlier, on November 11, Scholz said that the arguments of critics did not convince him to refuse telephone conversations with Vladimir Putin. He noted that everyone wants this conflict in Ukraine to end in peace. He also recalled his visit to Moscow shortly before the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The head of the German government called this trip very important in the context of the ongoing events, since during negotiations with the President of the Russian Federation, the topic of relations between Ukraine and Russia was then touched upon.

Prior to that, on September 17, Scholz said that his dialogues with the Russian president always take place in a friendly tone, despite differences in views on the Ukrainian conflict. He added that he considers negotiations to be important, even when the parties have no illusions about their outcome.

Germany, along with other Western states, is providing support to Ukraine against the backdrop of a special military operation to protect the Donbass, which Moscow announced on February 24. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the LDNR against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

