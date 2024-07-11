Scholz: No one plans to change the rules for the use of weapons donated to Ukraine

No one plans to change the rules for the use of weapons donated to Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. This is written by Reuters.

“No one has plans to change the rules for the use of weapons donated to Kyiv,” the politician said.

Earlier, Scholz assured that the country does not intend to send German instructors to train soldiers on Ukrainian territory.

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck said that the German government should have allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory earlier.