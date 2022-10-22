German Chancellor Scholz admitted that Russia does not threaten to escalate the crisis in Ukraine

Russia has never threatened Germany with an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, writes Die Welt newspaper.

According to the politician, the Western media quite freely interpret the official reports on the negotiations between Berlin and Moscow. Scholz noted that, for good reasons, he does not talk about the negotiations he is conducting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“But here’s what I can say: the reports that I read about the alleged threats during these negotiations are false,” the German chancellor admitted.

Earlier, Scholz, in a speech in the Bundestag, said that Russia uses energy and hunger as the main weapon in the conflict with the West. However, the politician also added that, despite this, Putin “could not break the unity of the West.” In addition, the German leader stressed that the country has freed itself from dependence on Russian gas.