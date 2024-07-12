Scholz: US missile deployment in Germany will not lead to escalation with Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that plans to deploy new American missiles on German territory will not contribute to an escalation with Russia. The politician expressed this opinion during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, writes TASS.

Scholz stressed that the weapon serves as a deterrent and was intended from the outset to prevent attacks from the “safe rear”.

“This increases security because of the deterrent effect. And what always worries us is preventing war,” the chancellor noted.

At the same time, Olaf Scholz once again assured that Germany will organize arms deliveries to Ukraine in such a way that they do not lead to a direct confrontation with the Russian Federation.

Earlier, Scholz did not comment on CNN’s reports about the preparation of an assassination attempt on the head of the German defense concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.

Before this, the media wrote about an alleged plan to assassinate the CEO of Rheinmetall, a major arms supplier to Ukraine. It was also noted that Russia could allegedly be behind this plan. However, no evidence was provided for this assumption.

The day before, the German Chancellor also stated that no one plans to change the rules for the use of weapons donated to Ukraine.