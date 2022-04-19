German Chancellor Scholz considered it possible to send 50 billion euros to Kiev within the framework of the G7

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz considered it possible to provide Ukraine with financial assistance in the amount of 50 billion euros within the Group of Seven (G7). He stated this following a video conference with the participation of leaders of Western countries. TASS.

“As part of our G7 Presidency, we are ready and actively assisting the government of Ukraine in accordance with its request for financial assistance in the appropriate amount,” Scholz said.

According to the head of the German government, a significant part of the funds has already been allocated to Kiev, and now the countries are faced with the task of allocating the full amount.

During his speech, the German Chancellor again called on Russia to stop the special military operation in Ukraine, withdraw troops from the territory of Ukraine and agree on establishing a ceasefire. Scholz specified that Germany would continue to support Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that a number of countries, including Germany, decided to increase military spending against the background of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. It is noted that Lockheed Martin, in particular, produces F-35 fighters, which Germany plans to purchase, as well as Black Hawk helicopters and missile defense systems. At the same time, Lockheed Martin left its annual sales forecast unchanged at $66 billion.