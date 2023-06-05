Home page politics

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) speaks on the stage on Saturday about the “Long Night of Time” in Hamburg. © Jonas Walzberg/dpa +++ dpa picture radio +++

The time for the implementation of the heating law is running out, but Chancellor Scholz demonstrates composure – but also criticized the discussion culture in the coalition.

Hamburg – The traffic light coalition has been arguing about the heating law for weeks. The next week of meetings is already scheduled for mid-June. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was quite relaxed in this regard. Everyone is always “a bit right,” said the Chancellor on Saturday evening at the “Long Night of Time” event in Hamburg. Obviously, Scholz would now and then wish for a different tone in the coalition’s internal heating dispute, as he indicated in a comment.

Scholz on the heating dispute in the coalition: “It squeaks every now and then”

Only one in five people in Germany is satisfied with the work of the traffic light coalition, according to the Deutschlandtrend survey published on Thursday – it was the weakest result since the alliance began its work. The heating dispute is troubling the SPD, Greens and FDP and there is still no end in sight. “It squeaks from time to time because the curve is so sharp,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz admitted to discord in the coalition on Saturday evening. Everyone is always “a bit right,” the Chancellor added diplomatically.

At the same time, he also criticized the tone of the discussion: “Couldn’t they say it a little quieter?” He often asks himself, Scholz admitted with a smile. The conflict can only be resolved “by proceeding as pragmatically as possible, by not being too proud to accept criticism, and then working out a good solution – and that is exactly what everyone involved is trying to do.” The goal is clear: by 2045, too climate neutrality can be achieved in the building sector, said the Chancellor. “This is the largest industrial modernization of our country.”

Since the planned replacement of old heating systems affects many people, this is “directly suitable for excitement.” The past government defined climate goals far away and then did too little for them, according to Scholz. According to the Deutschlandtrend survey on Thursday, two thirds (67 percent) of people in Germany are currently worried that the planned climate-friendly heating measures would overwhelm them financially.

Time is running out: the heating dispute should go into the first round of consultations in mid-June

Originally, the heating law should be decided before the summer break in the Bundestag so that it can come into force at the turn of the year. From the beginning of 2024, every newly installed heating system would then be operated with at least 65 percent green energy. However, the time to implement the law is now running out. In order to keep to the schedule, a consultation would have to take place in the next week of the session, starting on June 12th. Due to fundamental concerns, the FDP had so far prevented the draft law that had already been passed by the cabinet from being discussed in the Bundestag. FDP politician Stephan Thomae took part in the conversation Merkur.de However, it is clear that the Liberals will not allow themselves to be put under time pressure. “It’s not about making laws as quickly as possible, but about making laws that are as good as possible.”

The Greens seem to be the losers in the dispute, measured by their worst poll numbers since 2018. Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock supported the Green Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck. “When there is a headwind, especially when it’s nasty, it’s important to stand together. And that’s what Robert and I do,” Baerbock told the newspapers of the Funke media group on Saturday. In the debate about the heating law, there also seems to be a winner: The AfD recently reached highs in polls and was at 19 percent and thus on a par with the SPD. (bme)