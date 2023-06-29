Home page politics

Olaf Scholz, here at the summer interview 2022, is a guest on ARD on Wednesday evening. © Christoph Soeder/dpa

Olaf Scholz speaks on ARD about Vladimir Putin after the Wagner revolt. As a guest on “Maischberger Extra”, the Chancellor also addresses the dispute at the traffic lights.

Berlin – Olaf Scholz is in the ARD to guest. In “Maischberger Extra”, the Federal Chancellor gives an insight into current political issues such as the failed Wagner uprising in Russia, the traffic light dispute or the inflation premium. The program shown above can be seen on Wednesday evening at 10:50 p.m. on the first channel. The Chancellor’s most important statements at a glance.

Scholz sees Putin weakened after mercenary uprising

Scholz assumes that the aborted uprising by the Wagner mercenary group has weakened Russian President Vladimir Putin. “In any case, this will certainly have long-term effects in Russia,” said the SPD politician. “I do believe that he (Putin) is weakened.” The uprising shows “that the autocratic structures, the power structures have cracks” and that Putin is by no means as firmly in the saddle as he keeps claiming.

The Chancellor did not want to commit himself to the question of whether he would have thought it desirable for Putin to be overthrown. “We don’t know whether someone will come after Putin who is better or worse,” he said. “But I don’t want to get involved in speculating about how long he will be in office,” added Scholz. “It can be long or short. We do not know that.”

Olaf Scholz traveled to Moscow in February 2022 for talks with Vladimir Putin. A few days later, the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. (Archive image) © MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/dpa

Scholz admits: BND was surprised by the uprising in Russia

Furthermore, Scholz admitted that the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) was surprised by the Wagner mutiny. The services in Germany “of course didn’t know that beforehand,” said Scholz. “But they kept telling us what was to be observed.”

Scholz also announced that he wanted to discuss the flow of information with the allies. Responding to reports that US intelligence agencies allegedly knew earlier, he said, “We’re all going to have to discuss that together — including what the case is of the things that are now being speculated about.”

Scholz on the traffic light dispute: “Doesn’t make a good impression”

The Chancellor was self-critical when Maischberger asked him about the appearance of the traffic light coalition he was leading. Above all, the long debate about the heating law gave the impression of disagreement, said Scholz. “You are right that – if such a dispute is carried out publicly for so long – it does not make a good impression.”

In the traffic light coalition, “we sometimes say aloud to everyone for a long time what is being discussed,” said the Chancellor. In the debate about the heating law, he would have wished “that things would sometimes have gone a little more smoothly”. Scholz sees his own role in the coalition as a mediator: “I constantly bring order to all kinds of quarrels,” he reported.

However, Scholz rejected the Union’s accusation that the coalition had driven voters in the direction of the AfD with the heating dispute. Anyone who claims this is making it “a bit very easy” for themselves. Scholz also rejected criticism of his communication style: “I’m probably the head of government in Germany who communicates the most,” said the Chancellor. “We are in a time when everything has to be said again every day because so many things change.” He wants to face this task – for example in further discussions with the local people.

Scholz waives 3,000 euros for inflation compensation

Scholz does not want to claim the payment of 3,000 euros for inflation compensation that he is probably entitled to. “Personally, I don’t need that,” said Scholz. “I will use this for a good cause.”

The inflation compensation of 3,000 euros goes back to a collective agreement for the public service of the federal and local governments from the spring, which is usually transferred to the civil service salary of the federal government. The salary of the Federal Chancellor and his ministers is also based on this. However, the law on the transfer of the collective bargaining agreement has yet to be passed. “We have agreed in the government that everyone will make a decision for themselves when the time comes,” said Scholz. In any case, he doesn’t need the money. (as/dpa)