German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Rome for the PSE congress





Late on Friday afternoon, the meeting between the secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein, and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, took place at the Nazarene. Schlein received Scholz, together with the PD's head of foreign affairs, Giuseppe Provenzano. Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa was also present at the Nazarene. The meeting between Schlein and Scholz took place on the sidelines of the PSE congress. Scholz has already met the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinale.

Mattarella to Scholz: “Extraordinarily solid relationships”

“It is a pleasure to be able to converse with you and underline how solid – to say solid is insufficient – our relations are: they are truly extraordinarily solid, strengthened by the recent action plan signed by you and President Meloni in Berlin, which will certainly increase ' our collaboration further on every profile. Welcome.” The President of the Republic said it Sergio Mattarella in greeting the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his visit to the Quirinale.