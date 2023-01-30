By Sarah Marsh

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this week lobbied South America to prioritize cooperation with Germany in its commodities sector, as Berlin enters the race for key minerals, including lithium, critical to the country’s automotive industry.

Europe’s biggest economy has lagged behind in the race for essential minerals, in part because of an aversion to mining methods as well as faith in the open market, German government officials say.

This has resulted in a dependence on China, which has invested heavily in South America’s resource-rich mining sector and in the processing of commodities.

Now, however, growing demand for key minerals and geopolitical concerns are driving better security and diversification of supplies – for example, through purchase agreements, mine shares or possibly the establishment of Germany’s own processing capacity.

On his first trip to South America this week, Scholz visited Argentina and Chile, which sit at the top of the region’s “lithium triangle”, the world’s largest reserve of the ultralight metal that is essential for making batteries for electric vehicles. .

In Santiago, he signed a new and expanded commodities partnership aimed at intensifying cooperation in the sector. This will include an annual bilateral forum and state instruments such as investment guarantees to promote trade.

Given mining-related environmental, social and labor concerns — which have angered and frustrated some projects in the sector — Germany’s high standards make Chile an ideal partner, Scholz said.

“We want to help Chile on the path to a sustainable mining sector,” said Scholz at a press conference with his Chilean counterpart, pointing to a new cooperation agreement signed between Europe’s largest copper producer, Aurubis, and the state-owned copper company Chilean Codelco.

Green hydrogen is another sector where there is great room for cooperation between Germany and South America, Scholz said, given the region’s enormous potential for renewable energy generation and Germany’s technological pioneering spirit.

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh; Additional reporting by Brendan O’Boyle and Noe Torres)